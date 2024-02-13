New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new non-profit collaborative seeks to accelerate and safely manage the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
The Oakland, Calif-based 10,000 Brains Project brings together leading non-profits in their field of study with the goal to provide the needed leadership, expertise and financial backing to "ensure that researchers can rapidly adopt this powerful new technology in the search for better diagnostics and treatments for patients in need," according to a news release.