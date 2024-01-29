Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 29, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Frequent marijuana use may raise risk of asthma

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Asthma is more common among U.S. adults who've used weed within the past 30 days, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Asthma is more common among U.S. adults who've used weed within the past 30 days, researchers reported. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Marijuana has a reputation for being harmless, but frequent tokers are more likely to suffer from asthma, a new study shows.

Asthma is more common among U.S. adults who've used weed within the past 30 days, researchers reported recently in the journal Preventive Medicine.

Advertisement

Further, the odds of asthma are significantly greater among people who reported using the drug 20 to 30 days per month, researchers found.

The more frequent the cannabis use, the higher the likelihood of asthma, even after adjusting for the potential effects of concurrent cigarette smoking, they concluded.

Related

"With the growing use of cannabis across the U.S., understanding potential links between cannabis use and asthma is increasingly relevant to population health," said co-researcher Renee Goodwin, a psychiatric epidemiologist with Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, an annual study of nearly 33,000 people ages 12 and older in the United States. They looked at the relationship of cannabis or marijuana use within the past month among people with asthma.

About 10% of people with recent weed use had asthma, versus about 7% of those who don't use, researchers found.

Advertisement

The odds rose if people used weed many times a week, results showed.

The study adds to prior research by "being the first to show a link between cannabis use in the community and respiratory health risks; specifically increased asthma prevalence," Goodwin said. This, "underscores the importance of understanding the interplay between cannabis use and respiratory health," she added.

More information

The Allergy & Asthma Network has more about cannabis and asthma.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
Health News // 15 hours ago
British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Playing a musical instrument is linked to better brain health in older adults, including better memory and problem-solving capability, according to new British research published Sunday.
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
If your dog is looking like he needs to drop some weight, a new study shows probiotics might do the trick.
One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids
Health News // 2 days ago
One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids
A one-shot vaccine appears to provide long-term protection against the typhoid bacterium.
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Health News // 2 days ago
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Exposure to toxic heavy metals could cause middle-aged women to have more health problems as they grow older, a new study finds.
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
The higher a person's level of education, the lower their risk of premature death, claims a new global study.
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Health News // 3 days ago
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Babies born even slightly early have a higher long-term risk of developmental difficulties that could affect their behavior and learning ability, a new study finds.
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Health News // 3 days ago
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Ultrasound scans that pick up "microstructural" changes in a woman's cervix could point to her having a higher risk for preterm birth, researchers report.
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that more American women are dying after undergoing cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic.
Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds
A sampling of the last three years of life spent by people who died in 2018 is giving a picture of what dying looks like in the United States.
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Health News // 3 days ago
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Rural residents have a higher rate of hearing loss in both ears than city dwellers do, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement