Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 29, 2024 / 10:43 AM

Inability to bring pets may keep people in dangerous situations

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Being separated from pets in crisis situations can cause psychological distress and risk to health, well-being and safety, a new study found. Photo by Soloviova/HealthDay News
Being separated from pets in crisis situations can cause psychological distress and risk to health, well-being and safety, a new study found. Photo by Soloviova/HealthDay News

Imagine being subjected to domestic violence in your home, wanting to escape -- but there's no place you can go that will accept a beloved pet.

That's the gut-wrenching situation facing too many victims of domestic abuse, according to a new data review spanning 27 years.

Advertisement

"In a lot of cases of domestic violence, there is evidence to suggest that people will delay leaving their relationship to protect their pet," said study lead author Jasmine Montgomery, a PhD student at James Cook University in Townsland, Australia.

"This is often because there's a lack of shelters or housing places which can accommodate pets, or a lack of trust... that they won't be separated from their pet," she said in a university news release.

Related

"In those cases where threats to pets are made, victims can be lured back by the perpetrator, which places significant risk to their safety as well," Montgomery noted. "Sadly, the review also confirmed that a common outcome for pets in cases of domestic violence was maltreatment and/or death."

Advertisement

The Australian authors noted that similar scenarios exist for people fleeing natural disasters or those who become homeless.

The new data review looked at information from 42 studies on the human-animal bond in the context of personal crises.

"Our results reveal the strong emotional attachment between people and animals may result in vulnerability for both in circumstances where this bond is threatened," Montgomery said. "When people are being forced to separate in the context of a crisis situation, such as natural disaster, homelessness or domestic violence, it can result in psychological distress and the risk to their health, and well-being and safety are really impacted."

In many cases, people put themselves and their pets in peril when concerns over what to do with an animal cause them to delay fleeing their home -- even when natural disasters are imminent.

Too often, the welfare of animals is deemed a secondary consideration for local authorities, compared to human well-being, the researchers found.

There are also "disparities" when it comes to who (if anyone) is thought to be responsible for a pet's welfare, the team said.

"Often, it's expected people will choose human interests over animals at all costs, without consideration of the shared human-animal bond," Montgomery said.

Advertisement

"What we need to start doing is taking our pets, and the value of our pets, very seriously," she said. "And, as a collective in the community, sharing that responsibility and placing the needs of pets in those areas of policy development, legislation, service provision and housing to help prevent unacceptable outcomes such as animal maltreatment or death."

Some of the researchers' recommendations:

  • Including questions about pets when people seek to access shelters or other domestic violence services, and allowing such housing to include victims, their children and their pets
  • Increasing collaboration between domestic violence shelters and nearby facilities that can help arrange care for animals
  • Upgrading natural disaster evacuation plans so that pets are included in transport and shelter planning
  • When homelessness strikes, ensuring that accommodations are pet-friendly

The study was published Monday in the journal Anthrozoös.

More information

The Purple Leash Project is working to help more U.S. domestic violence shelters include beloved pets.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Women with alcohol-linked fatty liver disease face greater death risk than men
Health News // 1 hour ago
Women with alcohol-linked fatty liver disease face greater death risk than men
Fatty liver disease can cause liver damage and can be one health effect of long-term heavy drinking. Now, research shows that the illness can prove even more deadly for women who drink than for men.
Frequent marijuana use may raise risk of asthma
Health News // 1 hour ago
Frequent marijuana use may raise risk of asthma
Marijuana has a reputation for being harmless, but frequent tokers are more likely to suffer from asthma, a new study shows.
British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
Health News // 16 hours ago
British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Playing a musical instrument is linked to better brain health in older adults, including better memory and problem-solving capability, according to new British research published Sunday.
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
If your dog is looking like he needs to drop some weight, a new study shows probiotics might do the trick.
One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids
Health News // 2 days ago
One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids
A one-shot vaccine appears to provide long-term protection against the typhoid bacterium.
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Health News // 3 days ago
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Exposure to toxic heavy metals could cause middle-aged women to have more health problems as they grow older, a new study finds.
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
Health News // 3 days ago
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
The higher a person's level of education, the lower their risk of premature death, claims a new global study.
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Health News // 3 days ago
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Babies born even slightly early have a higher long-term risk of developmental difficulties that could affect their behavior and learning ability, a new study finds.
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Health News // 3 days ago
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Ultrasound scans that pick up "microstructural" changes in a woman's cervix could point to her having a higher risk for preterm birth, researchers report.
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that more American women are dying after undergoing cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
British study finds playing a musical instrument protects older people's brains
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement