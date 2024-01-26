Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 3:29 PM

Probiotics might help dogs lose weight, study finds

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
Researchers have identified two strains of probiotics that helped obese canines shed pounds. Photo courtesy of AdobeStock/HealthDay
Researchers have identified two strains of probiotics that helped obese canines shed pounds. Photo courtesy of AdobeStock/HealthDay

If your dog is looking like he needs to drop some weight, a new study shows probiotics might do the trick.

Researchers identified two strains of probiotics that helped obese canines shed pounds.

Advertisement

"The strains we carefully selected demonstrated remarkable success in reducing the body fat percentage in dogs," said principal researcher Younghoon Kim, a professor of agricultural biotechnology with Seoul National University in Korea.

Although about half of all canines are obese, the condition occurs more often in older dogs, the researchers said, so they scrutinized differences in the gut microbiomes of young and old dogs.

Related

They found that old dogs experience a decline in the population of two species of lactic acid bacteria, Bifidobacterium and Enterococcus.

To see whether these bacteria play a role in canine obesity, researchers administered two specific strains -- Enterococcus faecium IDCC 2102 and Bifidobacterium lactis IDCC 4301-- to a group of beagles.

Researchers then put the beagles on a high-fat diet to see whether they'd pack on pounds despite the probiotics.

Despite their diet, the beagles experienced a drop in both weight and body fat, accompanied by an increase in their energy metabolism.

The findings were published Thursday in the journal Microbiology Spectrum.

Advertisement

"What set these strains apart was their ability to not only limit dietary intake or enhance excretion to reduce body weight but, more importantly, activate energy metabolism," Kim said in a journal news release.

The results "confirmed a shift in the body's metabolic orientation toward fat consumption rather than fat accumulation," Kim added.

The loss of body fat also provided other health benefits for the beagles, including lower inflammation levels and enhanced insulin production.

Further, the increase in beneficial bacteria boosted the dogs' immune system acting in defense against harmful bacteria.

What's particularly encouraging is these changes aren't fleeting, Kim said. The gut bacteria persist in the dogs' bodies, ensuring that their benefits will be sustained over time.

Kim called for more research on tailored probiotics for family pets.

"While types of probiotics suitable for human consumption or commercial livestock have been identified and established, the absence of standardized guidelines for companion animals is a glaring gap," Kim said.

More information

The American Kennel Club has more about probiotics for dogs.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids
Health News // 3 hours ago
One-shot typhoid vaccine provides long-term protection for kids
A one-shot vaccine appears to provide long-term protection against the typhoid bacterium.
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Health News // 5 hours ago
Exposure to toxic heavy metals linked to health problems in women
Exposure to toxic heavy metals could cause middle-aged women to have more health problems as they grow older, a new study finds.
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
Health News // 6 hours ago
Risk of death drops with each additional year of education, study finds
The higher a person's level of education, the lower their risk of premature death, claims a new global study.
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Health News // 7 hours ago
Even slightly early birth linked to developmental difficulties
Babies born even slightly early have a higher long-term risk of developmental difficulties that could affect their behavior and learning ability, a new study finds.
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Health News // 13 hours ago
Quantitative ultrasound may predict which moms will deliver prematurely
Ultrasound scans that pick up "microstructural" changes in a woman's cervix could point to her having a higher risk for preterm birth, researchers report.
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC: More American women dying after Dominican Republic cosmetic surgery
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that more American women are dying after undergoing cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic.
Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds
A sampling of the last three years of life spent by people who died in 2018 is giving a picture of what dying looks like in the United States.
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Health News // 1 day ago
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Rural residents have a higher rate of hearing loss in both ears than city dwellers do, a new study finds.
Closing toilet lid doesn't stop spread of germs during flush, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Closing toilet lid doesn't stop spread of germs during flush, study finds
It's been said that closing the toilet lid before flushing can prevent the spread of all germs, by keeping any flush-produced mist in the bowl. But a new study refutes that.
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
Health News // 1 day ago
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
White Americans are much more likely to engage in the trusted "12-step" program of Alcoholics Anonymous than Black of Hispanic drinkers, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

10-year study evaluates prostate cancer treatments, side effects
10-year study evaluates prostate cancer treatments, side effects
Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease
Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Red Cross doubles down on plea for donations during blood shortage
Red Cross doubles down on plea for donations during blood shortage
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement