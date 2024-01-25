Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 2:19 PM

Most Americans spend last three years of life at home, study finds

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Researchers found that about 6 in every 10 (59%) people spent the last three years of their lives at home, cared for by family and friends when they needed help with daily tasks. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Researchers found that about 6 in every 10 (59%) people spent the last three years of their lives at home, cared for by family and friends when they needed help with daily tasks. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A sampling of the last three years of life spent by people who died in 2018 is giving a picture of what dying looks like in the United States.

The analysis was conducted by a team at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Researchers tracked the end-of-life "trajectories" of about 200,000 Medicare beneficiaries who died in 2018.

Advertisement

They found that about 6 in every 10 (59%) people spent the last three years of their lives at home, cared for by family and friends when they needed help with daily tasks.

Most of these people didn't require professional care, or if they did it was only within the last year of life, the researchers noted.

Related

Another 27% of people who died in 2018 fell into the "skilled home care" category. That means that they remained at home during the last three years of their lives but had skilled professionals, such as nurses, help with their care.

A smaller group (14%) required "institutional care." These people spent the last three years of life in a nursing home or hospital, and got nearly all their care from paid professionals, the study found.

"Most people want to stay at home with minimal professional help," said study senior author Olga Jarrín, a professor of nursing research at Rutgers. "However, the goal for a significant minority of people is to avoid being a burden to family and friends, and such people tend to want professional care."

Advertisement

The study, published Wednesday in the journal BMC Geriatrics, also noted demographic patterns. For example, people who required some form of professional care (whether inside the home or in a nursing home) were more likely to be female than male. They were also more likely to be Black than White and to be on Medicaid, Jarrin's group found.

That might reflect "clinical and policy factors that dictate where and when patients receive care," said lead study author Haiqun Lin, a professor of biostatistics at Rutgers.

"Understanding these patterns is crucial for advance care planning," Lin added in a Rutgers news release.

Jarrin agreed, saying the research is aimed at "designing interventions that send more people down whatever path is right for them."

More information

Find out about advance care planning at the National Institute on Aging.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Health News // 2 hours ago
Hearing loss more common in rural than urban areas
Rural residents have a higher rate of hearing loss in both ears than city dwellers do, a new study finds.
Closing toilet lid doesn't stop spread of germs during flush, study finds
Health News // 3 hours ago
Closing toilet lid doesn't stop spread of germs during flush, study finds
It's been said that closing the toilet lid before flushing can prevent the spread of all germs, by keeping any flush-produced mist in the bowl. But a new study refutes that.
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
Health News // 4 hours ago
Alcoholics Anonymous more likely to benefit White Americans
White Americans are much more likely to engage in the trusted "12-step" program of Alcoholics Anonymous than Black of Hispanic drinkers, a new study finds.
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy may raise baby's risk of respiratory illness
Health News // 4 hours ago
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy may raise baby's risk of respiratory illness
Babies born to COVID-infected mothers have triple the risk of developing a breathing disorder that normally affects preemies, a new study shows.
Sleep quality, energy levels, stress may predict migraine onset
Health News // 5 hours ago
Sleep quality, energy levels, stress may predict migraine onset
Factors like sleep, energy levels and stress can predict the onset of a migraine headache, a new study finds.
Red Cross doubles down on plea for donations during blood shortage
Health News // 11 hours ago
Red Cross doubles down on plea for donations during blood shortage
Reiterating a plea it made earlier this month, the American Red Cross is urging people to roll up their sleeves and give blood.
FDA issues new warning about tianeptine 'gas station heroin'
Health News // 15 hours ago
FDA issues new warning about tianeptine 'gas station heroin'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a new warning to consumers not to buy or use tianeptine products, including Neptune's Fix, following reports of "seizures, loss of consciousness and death."
American Lung Association criticizes Biden for not finalizing menthol cigarette ban
Health News // 1 day ago
American Lung Association criticizes Biden for not finalizing menthol cigarette ban
The American Lung Association's annual report on smoking blasts President Joe Biden for failing to finalize rules that would end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.
Heart disease remains top cause of death in U.S., but death rates have fallen
Health News // 1 day ago
Heart disease remains top cause of death in U.S., but death rates have fallen
Heart disease remains the United States' top cause of death, but progress is being made and more lives are being saved, a new report finds.
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Health News // 1 day ago
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based food chain is recalling their Vanilla Florentine Cookies after a New York resident with an allergy ate them and died at a party.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease
Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease
FDA issues new warning about tianeptine 'gas station heroin'
FDA issues new warning about tianeptine 'gas station heroin'
10-year study evaluates prostate cancer treatments, side effects
10-year study evaluates prostate cancer treatments, side effects
Weight loss won't ensure diabetes remission over long term, study indicates
Weight loss won't ensure diabetes remission over long term, study indicates
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Mislabeled cookies recalled after New York man dies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement