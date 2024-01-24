Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 9:42 AM

Strange vision problems may indicate Alzheimer's disease

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
In 94% of cases, people experiencing posterior cortical atrophy went on to develop Alzheimer's disease, researchers found. The remaining 6% developed other dementias such as Lewy body disease or frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
In 94% of cases, people experiencing posterior cortical atrophy went on to develop Alzheimer's disease, researchers found. The remaining 6% developed other dementias such as Lewy body disease or frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Strange visual disturbances occur early in about 10% of Alzheimer's cases, and when this happens it almost always signals the impending arrival of the disease, a new study finds.

The condition is called posterior cortical atrophy (PCA). It involves a sudden difficulty in performing vision-related tasks -- for example writing, judging whether an object is moving or stationary, or easily picking up a dropped item. Everyday tasks like these become difficult despite the fact that a person's eye exam comes out fine.

Advertisement

"We need more awareness of PCA, so that it can be flagged by clinicians," said study co-lead author Marianne Chapleau, of the University of California, San Francisco's department of neurology.

"Most patients see their optometrist when they start experiencing visual symptoms and may be referred to an ophthalmologist who may also fail to recognize PCA," she said in a UCSF news release. "We need better tools in clinical settings to identify these patients early on and get them treatment."

Advertisement

To determine just how predictive of dementia PCA might be, Chapleau's team analyzed data on over 1,000 patients at 36 sites in 16 countries. PCA tended to emerge at a fairly young age -- 59, on average.

Patients with PCA often failed to accurately copy simple diagrams, had trouble gauging an object's location or had difficulty visually perceiving more than one object at a time, the research showed. Math and reading skills also began to falter.

In 94% of cases, people experiencing PCA went on to develop Alzheimer's disease, the UCSF team found. The remaining 6% developed other dementias such as Lewy body disease or frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

The researchers pointed out that's far more predictive of dementia than a condition such as memory loss: Only 70% of people with failing memories go on to develop dementia, they said.

Many people may show no cognitive issues when first stricken with PCA, but the study found that by about four years later, mild or moderate deficits in memory, executive function, behavior, and speech and language became apparent.

The findings were published Monday in The Lancet Neurology journal.

Renaud La Joie, also from UCSF's department of neurology and the university's Memory and Aging Center, is first author of the study. He believes that because PCA typically emerges years before actual dementia, it could point to patients who might be helped by newly approved Alzheimer's medications.

Advertisement

Some of those medications target tau, a protein that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease.

"Patients with PCA have more tau pathology in the posterior parts of the brain, involved in the processing of visuospatial information, compared to those with other presentations of Alzheimer's. This might make them better suited to anti-tau therapies," he explained.

"It's critical that doctors learn to recognize the syndrome so patients can receive the correct diagnosis, counseling and care," added senior study author Dr. Gil Rabinovici, who directs the UCSF Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

"From a scientific point of view, we really need to understand why Alzheimer's is specifically targeting visual rather than memory areas of the brain," he added. "Our study found that 60% of patients with PCA were women -- [getting a] better understanding of why they appear to be more susceptible is one important area of future research."

More information

Find out more about Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Illinois moves to ban Red No. 3, other harmful food additives
Health News // 31 minutes ago
Illinois moves to ban Red No. 3, other harmful food additives
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Illinois is the latest state to move towards banning several controversial food chemical additives, following a move by California late last year.
Weight loss won't ensure diabetes remission over long term, study indicates
Health News // 19 hours ago
Weight loss won't ensure diabetes remission over long term, study indicates
NEW YORK, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- People newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes can manage blood glucose levels without drugs if they lose weight. Yet, few patients stay in remission through weight loss alone over the long term.
Surge in flu, COVID-19 infections linked to increase in heart problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Surge in flu, COVID-19 infections linked to increase in heart problems
Respiratory infections can trigger heart complications from fever, dehydration and inflammation, experts from Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital say.
Microbiome in semen may have role in fertility
Health News // 1 day ago
Microbiome in semen may have role in fertility
A man's semen has a microbiome of its own, and new research suggests it could play a role in fertility.
Chance of recovery from lower back pain falls over time
Health News // 1 day ago
Chance of recovery from lower back pain falls over time
In most cases, low back pain disappears within about six weeks. But when it doesn't, low back pain is likely to bother you for the long haul, researchers warn.
Better treatment, screening cut breast cancer deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Better treatment, screening cut breast cancer deaths
Breast cancer deaths declined by a dramatic 58% between 1975 and 2019, and researchers think they can pinpoint the exact reasons for the reduction.
Two therapies ease depression in patients with heart disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Two therapies ease depression in patients with heart disease
Research shows that two leading modes of treatment -- antidepressants and behavioral activation psychotherapy -- work equally well to ease depression among patients with heart disease.
Quitting antidepressants may lead to emotional, social struggles
Health News // 4 days ago
Quitting antidepressants may lead to emotional, social struggles
People coming off antidepressants often struggle with emotional and social turmoil, especially if they quit their meds cold turkey, a new study reports.
Climate change could decrease average life expectancy by six months
Health News // 4 days ago
Climate change could decrease average life expectancy by six months
The effects of climate change could be shaving half a year off your life, a new study warns.
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
Health News // 4 days ago
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The benefits of prescription weight-loss drugs for people with obesity override the risks, but compounded formulations of the medications can cause big problems, experts told UPI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chance of recovery from lower back pain falls over time
Chance of recovery from lower back pain falls over time
Weight loss won't ensure diabetes remission over long term, study indicates
Weight loss won't ensure diabetes remission over long term, study indicates
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Surge in flu, COVID-19 infections linked to increase in heart problems
Surge in flu, COVID-19 infections linked to increase in heart problems
Microbiome in semen may have role in fertility
Microbiome in semen may have role in fertility
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement