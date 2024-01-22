Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 11:01 AM / Updated at 11:01 AM

Better treatment, screening cut breast cancer deaths

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Advances in medical technology aided by routine breast cancer screening have helped save lives, researchers say. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Advances in medical technology aided by routine breast cancer screening have helped save lives, researchers say. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Breast cancer deaths declined by a dramatic 58% between 1975 and 2019, and researchers think they can pinpoint the exact reasons for the reduction.

Advances in medical technology aided by routine breast cancer screening have helped save lives, researchers concluded in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Advertisement

Three-quarters of the decline in breast cancer deaths is due to better treatment of early-stage and advanced cancers, with the remaining quarter due to routine screening, researchers found.

In particular, researchers found that about 29% of the reduction in breast cancer deaths is due to better treatment of advanced cancers that have spread to other parts of the body.

Related

Although advanced breast cancers are not considered curable, women are living longer than ever thanks to improved medical care, researchers said.

They called this discovery particularly gratifying.

"Initially, we assumed that treatment of advanced disease was unlikely to make a significant contribution to the declines in [death rates] we documented in the previous two papers," co-lead researcher Dr. Jennifer Caswell-Jin, an assistant professor of medicine at Stanford University, said in a news release.

Advertisement

"But our treatments have improved, and it's clear that they are having a significant impact on [death rates]," she added.

The new study relied on a collaborative effort by a national consortium of researchers called the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network (CISNET).

Previously, CISNET researchers had estimated that screening mammography was responsible for as much as 65% of the reduction in breast cancer deaths between 1975 and 2000.

"Twenty years ago, there was a question whether routine screening mammography actually decreased the number of deaths from breast cancer," co-senior researcher Sylvia Plevritis, chair of biomedical data science at Stanford University, said in a news release.

CISNET researchers later figured out that some types of early-stage breast cancer responded better to treatment, and thus also had an influence on the death rate.

"We found that, while screening still had an important impact, most of the decline in annual deaths was due to improvements in treating early-stage breast cancer based on each cancer's molecular profile," Plevritis said.

The current study was the first to explicitly include patients with advanced breast cancer in its models, researchers said.

The CISNET researchers used four computer models to assess federal health surveillance data from 1975 to 2019.

Advertisement

All four came up with remarkably similar estimates of the impact of screening mammography, treatment of early-stage breast cancer, and treatment of advanced breast cancer.

About 47% of the overall reduction is due to improved treatments for early-stage breast cancer, 29% to improved treatment of advanced breast cancers that have spread to other parts of the body, and 25% to screening mammography, researchers estimate.

The true impact of improvements in treating advanced breast cancer can be seen by increases in average survival time after the cancer has spread to other parts of the body, researchers said.

Patients diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2000 lived an average of 1.9 years, compared to an average 3.2 years for those diagnosed in 2019.

Survival time depends on the type of breast cancer, however:

Patients with estrogen receptor-positive and HER2 positive cancers saw an average increase in survival time of 2.5 years between 2000 and 2019.

Those with estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative cancers lived an average of 1.6 years longer.

Those with cancers that are estrogen receptor-negative and HER2-negative lived about 0.5 years longer.

"It was meaningful as a breast oncologist to spend time with this history and see real progress over the past decades," Caswell-Jin said. "There is much more work to be done; metastatic breast cancer isn't yet curable. But it is rewarding to see that advances have made a difference in these numbers."

Advertisement

More information

The American Cancer Society has more about breast cancer.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Chance of recovery from lower back pain falls over time
Health News // 37 minutes ago
Chance of recovery from lower back pain falls over time
In most cases, low back pain disappears within about six weeks. But when it doesn't, low back pain is likely to bother you for the long haul, researchers warn.
Two therapies ease depression in patients with heart disease
Health News // 1 hour ago
Two therapies ease depression in patients with heart disease
Research shows that two leading modes of treatment -- antidepressants and behavioral activation psychotherapy -- work equally well to ease depression among patients with heart disease.
Quitting antidepressants may lead to emotional, social struggles
Health News // 3 days ago
Quitting antidepressants may lead to emotional, social struggles
People coming off antidepressants often struggle with emotional and social turmoil, especially if they quit their meds cold turkey, a new study reports.
Climate change could decrease average life expectancy by six months
Health News // 3 days ago
Climate change could decrease average life expectancy by six months
The effects of climate change could be shaving half a year off your life, a new study warns.
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
Health News // 3 days ago
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The benefits of prescription weight-loss drugs for people with obesity override the risks, but compounded formulations of the medications can cause big problems, experts told UPI.
Losing weight to control diabetes also cuts risks for heart, kidney diseases
Health News // 3 days ago
Losing weight to control diabetes also cuts risks for heart, kidney diseases
Folks who drop pounds to help control their diabetes receive other substantial heath benefits for all their efforts, a new study says.
Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states
Health News // 3 days ago
Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting almost four dozen illnesses across 22 states linked to a Busseto brand charcuterie sampler that may be infected with salmonella.
States with tightest abortion restrictions have higher infant death rates
Health News // 3 days ago
States with tightest abortion restrictions have higher infant death rates
Abortion bans are intended to preserve the lives of children, proponents say, but a new study has found infants are more likely to die in the states with the most restrictive laws.
Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder
Health News // 4 days ago
Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder
Folks with sleep apnea frequently employ more than three strategies while driving, in an attempt to remain awake and alert, British researchers found.
Marijuana use linked to impaired driving among seniors
Health News // 4 days ago
Marijuana use linked to impaired driving among seniors
Many studies have found that getting high on weed and then getting behind the wheel is dangerous for young drivers, and now new research finds it's no different for seniors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Quitting antidepressants may lead to emotional, social struggles
Quitting antidepressants may lead to emotional, social struggles
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states
Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement