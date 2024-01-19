Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 9:36 AM

Losing weight to control diabetes also cuts risks for heart, kidney diseases

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Substantial weight loss that led to even a short-lived remission in Type 2 diabetes also prompted a 40% lower rate in heart disease and a 33% lower rate of kidney disease, a new study found. Photo by TeroVesalainen/Pixabay
Substantial weight loss that led to even a short-lived remission in Type 2 diabetes also prompted a 40% lower rate in heart disease and a 33% lower rate of kidney disease, a new study found. Photo by TeroVesalainen/Pixabay

Folks who drop pounds to help control their diabetes receive other substantial heath benefits for all their efforts, a new study says.

Substantial weight loss that led to even a short-lived remission in Type 2 diabetes also prompted a 40% lower rate in heart disease and a 33% lower rate of kidney disease, researchers report in Thursday's issue of the journal Diabetologia.

Advertisement

"As the first intervention study to associate remission with reduction of diabetes-related complications, this is encouraging news for those who can achieve remission from Type 2 diabetes," said lead researcher Edward Gregg, head of population health at RSCI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin.

For the study, researchers tracked 5,145 overweight or obese adults with Type 2 diabetes for 12 years.

Related

About 18% of patients randomly assigned to an intensive diet and lifestyle plan wound up controlling their diabetes to the point they needed no medication and had normal blood sugar levels, which researchers considered remission.

Those patients had lower rates of heart and kidney disease than those who didn't achieve remission, researchers found.

Further, the risk of heart or kidney disease declined most in people with longer-term remission.

Advertisement

Those who experienced at least four years of remission had a 49% reduced risk of heart disease and a 55% reduced risk of kidney disease.

Patients were more likely to go into remission if they hadn't had diabetes for long, had more control over their blood sugar and experienced a large magnitude of weight loss, researchers said.

It's not easy to remain in remission. Only 3% of patients were still in remission by the eighth year of the study, researchers noted.

But even short-lived episodes of remission were associated with lower rates of heart and kidney disease, compared with patients who never achieved remission.

"While our study is also a reminder that maintenance of weight loss and remission is difficult, our findings suggests any success with remission is associated with later health benefits," Gregg said in a university news release.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more on diabetes and weight loss.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
Health News // 17 minutes ago
Branded weight-loss meds safe, but avoid compounded versions, experts say
NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The benefits of prescription weight-loss drugs for people with obesity override the risks, but compounded formulations of the medications can cause big problems, experts told UPI.
Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states
Health News // 1 hour ago
Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting almost four dozen illnesses across 22 states linked to a Busseto brand charcuterie sampler that may be infected with salmonella.
States with tightest abortion restrictions have higher infant death rates
Health News // 22 hours ago
States with tightest abortion restrictions have higher infant death rates
Abortion bans are intended to preserve the lives of children, proponents say, but a new study has found infants are more likely to die in the states with the most restrictive laws.
Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder
Health News // 23 hours ago
Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder
Folks with sleep apnea frequently employ more than three strategies while driving, in an attempt to remain awake and alert, British researchers found.
Marijuana use linked to impaired driving among seniors
Health News // 23 hours ago
Marijuana use linked to impaired driving among seniors
Many studies have found that getting high on weed and then getting behind the wheel is dangerous for young drivers, and now new research finds it's no different for seniors.
Survival rate for pancreatic cancer improves
Health News // 1 day ago
Survival rate for pancreatic cancer improves
The five-year survival rate for people with pancreatic cancer has crept up to 13%, according to 2024 statistics from the American Cancer Society released Wednesday.
FDA approves first AI medical device to detect skin cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA approves first AI medical device to detect skin cancer
The first medical device powered by artificial intelligence and designed to help doctors catch skin cancer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Health News // 1 day ago
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
NEW YORK, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A lingering shortage of medications to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is forcing patients to scramble to obtain the prescription drugs they need.
Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later
Health News // 1 day ago
Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later
Stressed-out teens are likely to have more heart health risk factors in adulthood, a new study says.
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Health News // 1 day ago
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Women who consume more plant-based protein tend to age more gracefully, a new study reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
States with tightest abortion restrictions have higher infant death rates
States with tightest abortion restrictions have higher infant death rates
Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder
Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement