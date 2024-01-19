Trending
Health News
Jan. 19, 2024

Salmonella outbreak from Busseto charcuterie sample grows to 22 states

By Dana Forsythe
Almost four dozen people have reported illnesses linked to charcuterie meats sold at Costco and Sam's Club. Image courtesy U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting almost four dozen illnesses across 22 states linked to a Busseto brand charcuterie sampler that may be infected with salmonella. The investigation began on Jan. 5 with products sold at Sam's Club but expanded on Thursday to include Costco.

The CDC is reporting five more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 10, this week. Ohio, followed by Washington state, reported the most illnesses, with 11 and 5, respectively. The agency said it is expecting the number of people reporting illness to rise.

According to the CDC, 23 of the 47 sickened from the meats were reported recently and hail from states including New York, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Kentucky and Vermont.

Previously, the CDC posted a food safety alert on Jan.5, stating there were 24 reports of salmonella in 14 states. Five people were hospitalized at the time.

According to the CDC's investigation, illnesses related to the charcuterie products started on Nov. 20, 2023.

Of the 26 people interviewed, 19 reported eating a variety of charcuterie meats. Out of 10 people provided specific information or shopper card records, four people bought the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta from Costco, one person bought another Fratelli Beretta brand charcuterie product, three bought the Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler from Sam's Club and two people bought charcuterie meats from Sam's Club, but did not remember the brand name.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella," the agency posted. "In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak."

Fratelli Beretta USA has recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products in response to the outbreak. The items were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The CDC warned consumers to check their fridges for recalled products and throw them away or return them to where they bought them. Consumers also should wash any surfaces or containers that might have touched the recalled product with hot, soapy water.

Consumers should call their healthcare provider if they have any of the following symptoms: diarrhea and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, diarrhea for more than three days, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and inability to keep liquids down, and dehydration.

The CDC also urged businesses not to sell or serve the recalled product and to wash any surfaces and items that might have touched the product.

People can get salmonella from a variety of sources, such as eating contaminated food; drinking contaminated water; and touching infected animals, their feces or their environment.

Most people infected with salmonella experience symptoms six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, according to the CDC. Children under 5 years old, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune symptoms might experience more severe symptoms that require medical attention and antibiotic treatment.

