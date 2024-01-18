Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 2:16 AM

Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Teens with elevated stress levels tended to have high blood pressure, obesity and other heart risk factors as they aged, compared to those teens with less stress, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
Teens with elevated stress levels tended to have high blood pressure, obesity and other heart risk factors as they aged, compared to those teens with less stress, researchers found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Stressed-out teens are likely to have more heart health risk factors in adulthood, a new study says.

Teens with elevated stress levels tended to have high blood pressure, obesity and other heart risk factors as they aged, compared to those teens with less stress, researchers found.

Advertisement

"Our findings suggest that perceived stress patterns over time have a far-reaching effect on various cardiometabolic measures, including fat distribution, vascular health and obesity," said researcher Fangqi Guo, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

"This could highlight the importance of stress management as early as in adolescence as a health protective behavior," Guo added in a university news release.

Related

For this study, researchers analyzed data from 276 participants in the Southern California Children's Health Study, an ongoing research project that included follow-up health assessments at average ages 13 and 24 for participants.

The participants' stress levels were measured using a perceived stress scale, and they were placed in one of four categories - consistently high stress, decreasing stress over time, increasing stress over time or consistently low stress.

Researcher found that teens who had higher levels of stress into adulthood were more likely to have higher total body fat, more fat around the belly and a higher overall risk of obesity as adults, researchers found.

Advertisement

They also tended to have worse blood vessel health and higher blood pressure in adulthood.

"Although we assumed that perceived stress patterns should have some association with cardiometabolic measures, we did not expect such consistent patterns across various risk factors," Guo said.

Guo suggests that doctors and pediatricians should consider screening for stress during check-ups.

"This way, those with higher stress levels can be identified and receive treatment earlier," Guo said.

The new study was published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

More information

Texas Children's Hospital has more on the effects of toxic stress on children.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Health News // 11 hours ago
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Women who consume more plant-based protein tend to age more gracefully, a new study reports.
U.S. air quality is improving more in wealthier areas
Health News // 14 hours ago
U.S. air quality is improving more in wealthier areas
An American's income and ethnicity could play a role in how clean the air is that they breathe, a new study finds.
Cancer death rates continue to fall, but more people are developing cancers
Health News // 15 hours ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, but more people are developing cancers
Cancer deaths continue to decline in the United States, with more than 4 million deaths prevented since 1991, a new report shows.
Loud video games could damage hearing
Health News // 15 hours ago
Loud video games could damage hearing
For the more than 3 billion gamers around the world, the loud noises they experience while playing video games could threaten their hearing, a new review suggests.
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Health News // 15 hours ago
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Putting a little pressure on your bones during exercise or daily activities might pay off in stronger bones as you age, new research suggests.
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Health News // 16 hours ago
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Using two feet or two wheels to get back and forth to work each day could reduce the inflammation that leads to cancer, heart disease and diabetes, new research shows.
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
There's no link at all between weed use and a person's use of illicit opioids, one way or the other, a new review concludes.
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Health News // 1 day ago
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Magnetic zaps to the brain can significantly help people with severe depression, if the procedure is guided using MRI brain scans, a new clinical trial has concluded.
Most workplace wellness programs don't boost well-being
Health News // 1 day ago
Most workplace wellness programs don't boost well-being
Most workplace wellness programs won't actually boost participants' well-being, a new study of over 46,000 British workers finds.
Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer
While cancer death rates have fallen among Americans generally over the past two decades, a new study finds Black Americans are still more likely than White Americans to die from the disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Most workplace wellness programs don't boost well-being
Most workplace wellness programs don't boost well-being
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement