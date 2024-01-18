Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 10:12 AM

Survival rate for pancreatic cancer improves

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Experts at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network credit the improvement in pancreatic cancer survival to better detection and management of patients with cancers that have not spread beyond the pancreas. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay
Experts at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network credit the improvement in pancreatic cancer survival to better detection and management of patients with cancers that have not spread beyond the pancreas. Photo by Chokniti Khongchum/Pixabay

Pancreatic cancer is known as a 'silent killer' because it's usually only detected in its later stages.

But there's a glimmer of good news for patients: The five-year survival rate for people with the disease has crept up to 13%, according to 2024 statistics from the American Cancer Society released Wednesday.

Advertisement

That's more than double the 6% five-year survival rate of a decade ago, noted experts at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

The organization credits the improvement to better detection and management of patients with cancers that have not spread beyond the pancreas.

Related

"We have seen better management of people who are considered high risk and better survival of those with localized disease, most likely due to the increased use and improvements in treatments available before [neoadjuvant] and after [adjuvant] surgery," Lynn Matrisian, PanCAN's chief science officer, said in an an organization news release.

All of this is "good news," said PanCAN President and CEO Julie Fleshman, who added that, "We are seeing more patients being diagnosed at earlier stages and they are living longer."

However, the latest ACS numbers predict that about 66,400 Americans will receive the grim news this year that they have pancreatic cancer. Another 51,750 are expected to die from the illness in 2024.

Advertisement

Both of those numbers reflect a rise in new cases and deaths.

So, despite the uptick in five-year survival, "not enough progress is being made for patients diagnosed with metastatic disease and we need to continue to find better treatment options for those patients," Fleshman said.

Pancreatic cancer also appears to be on the rise among younger women, PanCAN noted. That could be tied to rising obesity rates and changes in racial/ethnic demographics.

"PanCAN's research priorities are to find an early detection strategy and accelerate treatments for [pancreatic cancer] patients. And we are dedicated to increasing awareness of symptoms and risk factors of pancreatic cancer," Matrisian said.

More information

Find out. more about pancreatic cancer treatment at the National Cancer Institute.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA approves first AI medical device to detect skin cancer
Health News // 57 minutes ago
FDA approves first AI medical device to detect skin cancer
The first medical device powered by artificial intelligence and designed to help doctors catch skin cancer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Health News // 5 hours ago
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
NEW YORK, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A lingering shortage of medications to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is forcing patients to scramble to obtain the prescription drugs they need.
Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later
Health News // 8 hours ago
Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later
Stressed-out teens are likely to have more heart health risk factors in adulthood, a new study says.
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Health News // 18 hours ago
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Women who consume more plant-based protein tend to age more gracefully, a new study reports.
U.S. air quality is improving more in wealthier areas
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. air quality is improving more in wealthier areas
An American's income and ethnicity could play a role in how clean the air is that they breathe, a new study finds.
Cancer death rates continue to fall, but more people are developing cancers
Health News // 22 hours ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, but more people are developing cancers
Cancer deaths continue to decline in the United States, with more than 4 million deaths prevented since 1991, a new report shows.
Loud video games could damage hearing
Health News // 23 hours ago
Loud video games could damage hearing
For the more than 3 billion gamers around the world, the loud noises they experience while playing video games could threaten their hearing, a new review suggests.
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Health News // 23 hours ago
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Putting a little pressure on your bones during exercise or daily activities might pay off in stronger bones as you age, new research suggests.
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Health News // 23 hours ago
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Using two feet or two wheels to get back and forth to work each day could reduce the inflammation that leads to cancer, heart disease and diabetes, new research shows.
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Health News // 2 days ago
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
There's no link at all between weed use and a person's use of illicit opioids, one way or the other, a new review concludes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement