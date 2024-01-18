Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Driving habits may signal a sleep disorder

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
People with sleep apnea were more likely to use strategies to stay alert at the wheel, results show. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
People with sleep apnea were more likely to use strategies to stay alert at the wheel, results show. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Do you drive with the window open? Sip coffee behind the wheel? Blast the car radio and sing along? Fidget and fuss in the driver's seat?

These sorts of driving habits could be a sign that you're getting poor sleep because you suffer from sleep apnea, a new study suggests.

Advertisement

Folks with sleep apnea frequently employ more than three of these strategies while driving, in an attempt to remain awake and alert, British researchers found.

"Our research suggests that untreated OSA [obstructive sleep apnea] patients often use coping strategies that could be surrogate markers of sleepiness," said researcher Dr. Akshay Dwarakanath, a consultant in respiratory medicine at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Related

People with sleep apnea have breathing that stops and starts during the night, often causing them to repeatedly wake up. They also tend to snore loudly.

"Up to one fifth of collisions on the road may be caused by fatigue or sleepiness," Dwarakanath said. "Many OSA patients drive either for personal or for professional reasons, and there is good evidence to suggest that some patients are at increased risk of collisions on the road."

For this study, researchers compared 119 people with sleep apnea with 105 people without the sleep disorder. All participants answered questions about their sleepiness in general, sleepiness while driving, strategies they use to stay alert and their history of driving accidents.

Advertisement

People with sleep apnea were more likely to use strategies to stay alert at the wheel, results show.

Nearly a third of sleep apnea patients frequently used more than three such coping strategies, while none of the people with healthy sleep used more than three, the researchers said.

Further, sleep apnea patients who used more than three strategies felt sleepier in general and more sleepy while driving. They also were far more likely to have experienced a crash -- nearly 23%, compared to 2% of sleep apnea patients who used fewer coping strategies.

Coping strategies most often cited by sleep apnea patients included:

  • Opening the window.
  • Drinking tea or coffee.
  • Turning up the radio.
  • Singing or talking to themselves.
  • Chewing gum or eating.
  • Stopping for a walk, a nap or to splash their face with cold water.
  • Fidgeting or exercising.

The new study was published Wednesday in the journal ERJ Open Research.

Dwarakanath recommends that doctors ask patients about their driving habits as one means of ferreting out undiagnosed sleep apnea.

"Asking about these strategies in the clinic may help doctors identifying patients who are at risk of driving incidents and to advise appropriately," Dwarakanath said in a journal news release.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about sleep apnea.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Marijuana use linked to impaired driving among seniors
Health News // 39 minutes ago
Marijuana use linked to impaired driving among seniors
Many studies have found that getting high on weed and then getting behind the wheel is dangerous for young drivers, and now new research finds it's no different for seniors.
Survival rate for pancreatic cancer improves
Health News // 2 hours ago
Survival rate for pancreatic cancer improves
The five-year survival rate for people with pancreatic cancer has crept up to 13%, according to 2024 statistics from the American Cancer Society released Wednesday.
FDA approves first AI medical device to detect skin cancer
Health News // 2 hours ago
FDA approves first AI medical device to detect skin cancer
The first medical device powered by artificial intelligence and designed to help doctors catch skin cancer has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Health News // 7 hours ago
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
NEW YORK, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A lingering shortage of medications to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is forcing patients to scramble to obtain the prescription drugs they need.
Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later
Health News // 10 hours ago
Teens with high stress levels may be at risk for heart disease later
Stressed-out teens are likely to have more heart health risk factors in adulthood, a new study says.
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Health News // 20 hours ago
Plant-based proteins linked to better health among aging women
Women who consume more plant-based protein tend to age more gracefully, a new study reports.
U.S. air quality is improving more in wealthier areas
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. air quality is improving more in wealthier areas
An American's income and ethnicity could play a role in how clean the air is that they breathe, a new study finds.
Cancer death rates continue to fall, but more people are developing cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer death rates continue to fall, but more people are developing cancers
Cancer deaths continue to decline in the United States, with more than 4 million deaths prevented since 1991, a new report shows.
Loud video games could damage hearing
Health News // 1 day ago
Loud video games could damage hearing
For the more than 3 billion gamers around the world, the loud noises they experience while playing video games could threaten their hearing, a new review suggests.
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Health News // 1 day ago
Adding impact to exercise can keep aging bones strong, research indicates
Putting a little pressure on your bones during exercise or daily activities might pay off in stronger bones as you age, new research suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Study finds no link between marijuana use and starting or stopping opioids
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Shortage of ADHD drugs continues as patients scramble to find medication
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Walk, bike to reduce inflammation that can lead to serious disease
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement