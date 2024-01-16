Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 16, 2024 / 9:38 AM

Magnetic zaps to the brain may relieve severe depression

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
On average, patients showed substantial improvements in depression, anxiety, cognition and quality of life for at least six months after undergoing MRI-guided transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
On average, patients showed substantial improvements in depression, anxiety, cognition and quality of life for at least six months after undergoing MRI-guided transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a new study found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

Magnetic zaps to the brain can significantly help people with severe depression, if the procedure is guided using MRI brain scans, a new clinical trial has concluded.

On average, patients showed substantial improvements in depression, anxiety, cognition and quality of life for at least six months after undergoing MRI-guided transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), results show.

Advertisement

One-third experienced a 50% improvement in symptoms, while one-fifth managed to go into remission and remain there.

"Given these patients are people who have not responded to two previous treatment attempts and have been ill for an average of 7 years, to get such a significant response rate and a fifth who have a sustained response is really encouraging," said researcher Richard Morriss, lead for the Center for Mood Disorders at the University of Nottingham's Institute of Mental Health in the U.K..

Related

TMS is a noninvasive outpatient treatment in which powerful magnetic impulses are delivered to the left side of a person's head while they are conscious.

The method has been used since the 1980s to treat severe depression in people who don't respond to antidepressants or therapy, researchers said.

However, the benefits of TMS have so far proven fleeting, tending to last just one to three months, researchers explained in background notes.

Advertisement

In this clinical trial, investigators examined whether better targeting of the magnetic pulses could provide longer-lasting benefits to people with depression.

For this study, researchers recruited 255 people with treatment-resistant depression and had them complete a total of 20 TMS sessions.

Patients received TMS guided by both MRI and "neuronavigation," a computerized tracking system that helped researchers precisely target the brain region to receive stimulation.

"The MRI personalizes the site of stimulation and then neuronavigation makes sure the same site is being stimulated at each treatment session," Morriss explained in a university news release. "This reduces the variability in stimulation at each session."

The new study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Medicine.

Given these results, it's possible that patients receiving TMS could only require one or two courses of treatment each year to remain relatively free from symptoms of depression, Morriss concluded.

"The changes we saw were substantial, not only in reducing their depression symptoms, but they were large enough to improve concentration, memory, anxiety and subsequently their quality of life," Morriss said.

More information

Mayo Clinic has more on transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Most workplace wellness programs don't boost well-being
Health News // 35 minutes ago
Most workplace wellness programs don't boost well-being
Most workplace wellness programs won't actually boost participants' well-being, a new study of over 46,000 British workers finds.
Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer
While cancer death rates have fallen among Americans generally over the past two decades, a new study finds Black Americans are still more likely than White Americans to die from the disease.
Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
Health News // 3 days ago
Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
A universal coronavirus vaccine could have saved millions of lives and billions of dollars if one had been available prior to the pandemic, a new study argues.
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Health News // 4 days ago
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Folks who use exposure therapy to overcome one phobia can find themselves less afraid of other things, according to the results of a study published recently in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 4 days ago
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Women who've survived breast cancer may want to up their dietary intake of soy, nuts, beans and whole grains, a new analysis finds.
As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise
Health News // 4 days ago
As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A decade-long decline in the lead levels of American Indians' blood has resulted in reduced blood pressure and heart failure, new research from the National Institutes of Health revealed Thursday.
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
Health News // 4 days ago
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
A biorobotic heart that combines a biological pig heart with a silicone robotic pump is providing researchers with a new tool to understand and potentially treat heart disease.
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Health News // 5 days ago
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Medical marijuana might help ease chronic pain, but it also slightly increases a patient's risk of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, a new study says.
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Health News // 5 days ago
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Amid an ongoing shortage of the first-line treatment for syphilis in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow the importation of a different syphilis drug from a French drugmaker.
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Health News // 5 days ago
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Professional guitarist Christian Nolen took his stage show to an operating room last month, strumming out Deftones tunes for surgeons as they worked to remove a tumor from his brain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer
Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement