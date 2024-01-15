Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 15, 2024 / 2:30 AM

Black Americans still more likely to die from cancer

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
There has been some improvement in closing the gap -- in 2000, Black Americans were 26% more likely to die of cancer than White Americans, but by 2020 that disparity had shrunk to 12%, researchers at Duke University found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
There has been some improvement in closing the gap -- in 2000, Black Americans were 26% more likely to die of cancer than White Americans, but by 2020 that disparity had shrunk to 12%, researchers at Duke University found. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

While cancer death rates have fallen among Americans generally over the past two decades, a new study finds Black Americans are still more likely than White Americans to die from the disease.

There has been some improvement in closing the gap -- in 2000, Black Americans were 26% more likely to die of cancer than White Americans, but by 2020 that disparity had shrunk to 12%, researchers at Duke University found.

Advertisement

American Cancer Society statistics show that cancer deaths for all Americans have fallen by a third since 1991.

However, the new analysis finds that "substantial racial and ethnic disparities persisted for many common and preventable cancers," said study co-authors Tomi Akinyemiju and Anjali Gupta.

Related

Akinyemiju is associate professor of population health and global health at Duke's Global Health Institute, and Gupta was a university scholar at Duke when the research was conducted.

The research focused on U.S. National Center Health Statistics data collected between 2000 and 2020. The investigators tracked death rates for the four most common cancers: lung, breast, prostate and colon.

Crunching the numbers, they found that death rates have declined overall, regardless of race.

In 2000, about 252 of every 100,000 Black people died of cancer, and that number had tumbled to about 167 two decades later.

Advertisement

But Black Americans' death rates remained higher than those of White Americans. White Americans had a cancer death rate of about 198 per 100,000 in 2000 and about 149 per 100,000 by 2020, the Duke team noted.

The racial gap for breast cancer deaths actually widened: In 2000, Black women were 31% more likely than White women to die from the disease, and by 2020 that number had risen to 37%.

Black men face more than double the odds of dying from prostate cancer than White men, and they have a 45% higher odds for fatal colon cancer, compared to their White peers.

Why, despite steady improvements in cancer detection and treatment, do these disparities persist?

According to the researchers, it's probably due to a "confluence of factors" including structural racism, mistrust of the medical profession by some Black Americans, inequities in accessing quality healthcare, poverty and "aggressive tumor biology" that can be traced to genetics and other factors.

The new findings, published in Friday's issue of JAMA Health Forum, "underscore the importance of sustained, focused efforts to reduce cancer burden among Black patients across the continuum of cancer care," the researchers wrote.

More information

Find out more about racial disparities in cancer incidence and death at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
Health News // 2 days ago
Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
A universal coronavirus vaccine could have saved millions of lives and billions of dollars if one had been available prior to the pandemic, a new study argues.
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Health News // 2 days ago
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Folks who use exposure therapy to overcome one phobia can find themselves less afraid of other things, according to the results of a study published recently in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Health News // 2 days ago
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Women who've survived breast cancer may want to up their dietary intake of soy, nuts, beans and whole grains, a new analysis finds.
As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise
Health News // 3 days ago
As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A decade-long decline in the lead levels of American Indians' blood has resulted in reduced blood pressure and heart failure, new research from the National Institutes of Health revealed Thursday.
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
Health News // 3 days ago
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
A biorobotic heart that combines a biological pig heart with a silicone robotic pump is providing researchers with a new tool to understand and potentially treat heart disease.
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Health News // 3 days ago
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Medical marijuana might help ease chronic pain, but it also slightly increases a patient's risk of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, a new study says.
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Amid an ongoing shortage of the first-line treatment for syphilis in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow the importation of a different syphilis drug from a French drugmaker.
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Health News // 4 days ago
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Professional guitarist Christian Nolen took his stage show to an operating room last month, strumming out Deftones tunes for surgeons as they worked to remove a tumor from his brain.
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Health News // 4 days ago
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Research in mice is pinpointing how weight gain linked to psychiatric drugs happens -- and how to stop it.
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
UCLA researchers report that scooter injuries nearly tripled across the U.S. between 2016 and 2020, many serious enough to require orthopedic and plastic surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
Universal coronavirus vaccine may save lives, money in future pandemic
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Nutrients from soy, nuts, beans may prevent breast cancer recurrence
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Exposure therapy for one phobia may also improve other fears
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement