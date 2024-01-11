Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 9:18 AM

FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
In a letter from Laboratoires Delbert, the Paris-based company said it's working with the FDA to temporarily import 3.5 million units of Extencilline, which is not approved in the United States. Photo courtesy of FDA/Flickr
In a letter from Laboratoires Delbert, the Paris-based company said it's working with the FDA to temporarily import 3.5 million units of Extencilline, which is not approved in the United States. Photo courtesy of FDA/Flickr

Amid an ongoing shortage of the first-line treatment for syphilis in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow the importation of a different syphilis drug from a French drugmaker.

In a letter from Laboratoires Delbert, the Paris-based company said it's working with the FDA to temporarily import 3.5 million units of Extencilline, which is not approved in the United States. The move was approved by the FDA on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Bicillin, a long-acting injectable form of penicillin made by Pfizer that is similar to Extencilline, has been in short supply in the United States since the middle of 2023.

It is the recommended treatment for syphilis in adults and it's the only recommended treatment for pregnant women to prevent syphilis passing from mother to newborn.

Related

The National Coalition of STD Directors applauded the FDA's move.

"The delays in treatment that women have faced because of the shortage has placed them and their families at grave risk during the nation's syphilis crisis," executive director David Harvey said in a statement. "Today, the administration took meaningful action on our ongoing ask they do anything and everything in their power to address the Bicillin L-A shortage and to provide communities with the resources they need to treat patients and solve this public health crisis."

Advertisement

"We hope this is the first step toward seeing a resolution to this shortage, and that HHS [U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] and FDA will continue to take steps to ensure that communities never experience a syphilis treatment shortage again," Harvey added.

In October, the coalition joined dozens of other public health groups in urging the Biden administration to address the Bicillin shortage as syphilis cases jumped across the country, CNN reported. The FDA's drug shortages database says the supply problem should ease in the second quarter of 2024.

Syphilis cases have jumped about 74% between 2017 and 2021, while cases of syphilis in newborns increased more than 203%, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Syphilis in infants can be severe, disabling and even fatal. A single course of penicillin at least a month before delivery nearly always prevents infected mothers from passing the disease to their babies.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on syphilis.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Health News // 21 hours ago
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Professional guitarist Christian Nolen took his stage show to an operating room last month, strumming out Deftones tunes for surgeons as they worked to remove a tumor from his brain.
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Research in mice is pinpointing how weight gain linked to psychiatric drugs happens -- and how to stop it.
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
Health News // 23 hours ago
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
UCLA researchers report that scooter injuries nearly tripled across the U.S. between 2016 and 2020, many serious enough to require orthopedic and plastic surgery.
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The recent findings by the University of Michigan's academic medical center suggests adults with sickle cell disease are half as likely to have received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose as people without sickle cell.
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Health News // 1 day ago
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Eight Philadelphia residents are known to have contracted measles, the city's department of health said in an update on the outbreak, citing anti-vaxxer sentiments in recent years that have reduced immunization rates.
Experimental vaccine may help patients with pancreatic cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental vaccine may help patients with pancreatic cancer
Patients with the most common form of pancreatic cancer could benefit from an experimental therapeutic vaccine, a small new clinical trial shows.
Court case could push cost of HIV PrEP higher
Health News // 1 day ago
Court case could push cost of HIV PrEP higher
A case that is winding its way through the court system might push the cost of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis to levels that are unaffordable for many.
Mayo Clinic study says AI can detect heart disease in pregnant women
Health News // 2 days ago
Mayo Clinic study says AI can detect heart disease in pregnant women
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Mayo Clinic in Florida is saying a digital stethoscope enabled by Artificial Intelligence can detect pregnancy-related heart disease.
Marijuana use doesn't boost athletic performance, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Marijuana use doesn't boost athletic performance, study shows
Using marijuana can help folks better enjoy a good workout, but it's not going to boost their athletic performance, a new study has found.
Robotic suit may help patients with Parkinson's overcome freezing
Health News // 2 days ago
Robotic suit may help patients with Parkinson's overcome freezing
A soft robotic exoskeleton appears able to help Parkinson's patients past a potential freezing episode, by providing a gentle push to the hips as their leg swings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Experimental vaccine may help patients with pancreatic cancer
Experimental vaccine may help patients with pancreatic cancer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement