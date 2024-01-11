Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 6:42 PM

As lead levels decline in American Indians' blood, heart health benefits rise

By Mark Moran
The National Institutes of Health reports lower blood lead levels in American Indians has resulted in major heart health benefits. Photo courtesy of Bru-nO/Pixabay
The National Institutes of Health reports lower blood lead levels in American Indians has resulted in major heart health benefits. Photo courtesy of Bru-nO/Pixabay

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A decade-long decline in the lead levels of American Indians' blood has resulted in reduced blood pressure and heart failure, new research from the National Institutes of Health revealed Thursday.

"This is a huge win for public health, especially since many American Indians can face higher risks for elevated lead levels," said Anne E. Nigra, Ph.D., the senior study author and an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, New York City said in a release from the NIH. "Compared to the general U.S. population, American Indian communities experience both a higher burden of cardiovascular disease and elevated metal exposure. We saw that even small decreases in a person's blood lead levels can have meaningful health outcomes."

Advertisement

Besides lower blood pressure and reduced risk of heart attack, the research also shows that reduced blood lead levels in American Indians have also resulted in more long-term cardiovascular health benefits and a reduced incidence of what is called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition that affects the left ventricle, which is the heart's main pumping chamber.

The research shows adults who had the largest lead reduction levels in their blood saw a 7 mm Hg decline in their blood pressure, which is equivalent to being on blood pressure medication, the report said.

Advertisement

Beyond the major health implications for Indigenous adults, the research shows children will benefit from lower lead levels in their communities, too.

"Lead exposure is known to harm the health of children by damaging the brain and nervous system and slowing growth and development," the NIH said in a press release announcing the news. "It has also been associated with increased risks for heart disease in adults."

Lead levels in the blood are typically associated with high lead levels in drinking water, but the NIH said in the report that people are also exposed to lead through local waterways, foods, including canned goods, herbs, and spices, as well as paint and dust.

The NIH said the research was done in conjunction with 285 American Indian adults in the Strong Heart Family Study, an extension of the Strong Heart Study, the largest and longest study of cardiovascular health outcomes and risk factors among American Indian adults.

Participants lived in one of four tribal communities in Arizona, Oklahoma, North Dakota, or South Dakota, where health officials worked to educated American Indians about the dangers of lead in the water and with local entities to remove it.

"This is a sign that policies and awareness and education campaigns in these communities to reduce blood lead levels are working," said Mona Puggal, M.P.H., an epidemiologist in the Division of Cardiovascular Sciences at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). "The reductions in blood pressure are comparable to improvements one sees with lifestyle changes, such as getting 30 minutes of daily exercise, reducing salt intake, or losing weight."

Advertisement

The findings were published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
Health News // 9 hours ago
Biorobotic heart could aid research on heart disease treatment
A biorobotic heart that combines a biological pig heart with a silicone robotic pump is providing researchers with a new tool to understand and potentially treat heart disease.
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Health News // 10 hours ago
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Medical marijuana might help ease chronic pain, but it also slightly increases a patient's risk of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, a new study says.
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Health News // 10 hours ago
FDA approves importation of syphilis drug from France
Amid an ongoing shortage of the first-line treatment for syphilis in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow the importation of a different syphilis drug from a French drugmaker.
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Health News // 1 day ago
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Professional guitarist Christian Nolen took his stage show to an operating room last month, strumming out Deftones tunes for surgeons as they worked to remove a tumor from his brain.
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Health News // 1 day ago
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Research in mice is pinpointing how weight gain linked to psychiatric drugs happens -- and how to stop it.
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
Health News // 1 day ago
U.S. scooter injuries triple, costs rise five-fold in four years
UCLA researchers report that scooter injuries nearly tripled across the U.S. between 2016 and 2020, many serious enough to require orthopedic and plastic surgery.
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Sickle cell disorder patients less likely to get full COVID-19 vaccine dosage
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The recent findings by the University of Michigan's academic medical center suggests adults with sickle cell disease are half as likely to have received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose as people without sickle cell.
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Health News // 2 days ago
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Eight Philadelphia residents are known to have contracted measles, the city's department of health said in an update on the outbreak, citing anti-vaxxer sentiments in recent years that have reduced immunization rates.
Experimental vaccine may help patients with pancreatic cancer
Health News // 2 days ago
Experimental vaccine may help patients with pancreatic cancer
Patients with the most common form of pancreatic cancer could benefit from an experimental therapeutic vaccine, a small new clinical trial shows.
Court case could push cost of HIV PrEP higher
Health News // 2 days ago
Court case could push cost of HIV PrEP higher
A case that is winding its way through the court system might push the cost of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis to levels that are unaffordable for many.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Study pinpoints how psychiatric drugs lead to weight gain
Mayo Clinic study says AI can detect heart disease in pregnant women
Mayo Clinic study says AI can detect heart disease in pregnant women
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Musician plays guitar while surgeons remove his brain tumor
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Philadelphia measles outbreak raises concern as vaccination rates fall
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Medical marijuana may raise risk of abnormal heart rhythm
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement