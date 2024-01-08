Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 8, 2024 / 9:55 AM

Robotic suit may help patients with Parkinson's overcome freezing

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
A soft robotic exoskeleton appears able to help Parkinson's patients past a potential freezing episode, by providing a gentle push to the hips as their leg swings. Photo courtesy of Walsh Biodesign Lab/Harvard SEAS
A soft robotic exoskeleton appears able to help Parkinson's patients past a potential freezing episode, by providing a gentle push to the hips as their leg swings. Photo courtesy of Walsh Biodesign Lab/Harvard SEAS

"Freezing" is a common and debilitating symptom of Parkinson's disease, with patients suddenly finding themselves unable to move their feet forward.

Drugs, surgeries and behavioral therapies have all proven rather ineffective against freezing, but Parkinson's patients might find fresh hope from a new, more sci-fi angle, researchers say.

Advertisement

A soft robotic exoskeleton appears able to help Parkinson's patients past a potential freezing episode, by providing a gentle push to the hips as their leg swings.

Researchers tested the exoskeleton on a 73-year-old man with Parkinson's who endured incapacitating freezing episodes despite prior treatment with surgery and drugs.

Related

Without any special training, the exoskeleton allowed the patient to walk without any freezing episodes indoors and with only occasional episodes outdoors, researchers report.

The patient also walked faster and farther than he could without the device, and was able to walk and talk without freezing, which he couldn't often do without the exoskeleton.

Advertisement

"The suit helps me take longer steps and when it is not active, I notice I drag my feet much more," the patient told researchers during the study. "It has really helped me, and I feel it is a positive step forward. It could help me to walk longer and maintain the quality of my life."

In freezing episodes, Parkinson's patients suddenly lose the ability to move their feet, often in mid-stride, researchers said.

Their feet move in a series of staccato stutter steps that become shorter and shorter, until the patient stops altogether.

Freezing episodes are hazardous to Parkinson's patients, as they are one of the biggest contributors to falls.

So, researchers at Harvard University and Boston University decided to create a soft, wearable robot exoskeleton to promote walking without freezing.

"We found that just a small amount of mechanical assistance from our soft robotic apparel delivered instantaneous effects and consistently improved walking across a range of conditions for the individual in our study," researcher Conor Walsh, a professor of engineering and applied sciences at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said in a Harvard news release.

Previous studies by Walsh and his team had found that such a device could be used to augment hip movement and assist in swinging the leg forward, reducing the amount of energy that folks need to walk.

Advertisement

The wearable device uses cable-driven motors and sensors worn around the waist and thighs. Algorithms use motion data collected by the sensors to estimate a person's gait and provide assistance in tandem with muscle movement.

The new study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine.

Researchers hope that the device will provide new insights into why Parkinson's patients freeze.

"Because we don't really understand freezing, we don't really know why this approach works so well," said researcher Terry Ellis, director of the Center for Neurorehabilitation at Boston University.

"But this work suggests the potential benefits of a 'bottom-up' rather than 'top-down' solution to treating gait freezing," Ellis continued. "We see that restoring almost-normal biomechanics alters the peripheral dynamics of gait and may influence the central processing of gait control."

More information

The Parkinson's Foundation has more about freezing.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study shows more evidence Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID
Health News // 13 minutes ago
Study shows more evidence Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID
Paxlovid might help shorten and diminish a COVID-19 infection, but the antiviral doesn't reduce the risk of developing long COVID, a new study shows.
Nicotine study shows beliefs about drugs influence their power
Health News // 7 hours ago
Nicotine study shows beliefs about drugs influence their power
How much a person believes in the strength of a drug might influence how powerfully that drug influences brain activity, a new study has found.
In addition to lead, FDA now says chromium detected in recalled cinnamon products
Health News // 2 days ago
In addition to lead, FDA now says chromium detected in recalled cinnamon products
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said in addition to lead, chromium has been found in cinnamon-apple products from Austrofoods that were made in Ecuador and have been recalled.
Charcuterie meats pulled from Sam's Club after salmonella outbreak
Health News // 2 days ago
Charcuterie meats pulled from Sam's Club after salmonella outbreak
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A meat processing company recalled numerous packages of charcuterie meats sold at Sam's Club after they were linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Obese teens at higher risk of kidney disease as adults
Health News // 2 days ago
Obese teens at higher risk of kidney disease as adults
Teenagers who've packed on extra pounds have a significantly increased risk of developing kidney disease as a young adult, a new study finds.
Ozempic, Wegovy don't raise risk of suicidal thoughts, study finds
Health News // 2 days ago
Ozempic, Wegovy don't raise risk of suicidal thoughts, study finds
Folks who take Ozempic or Wegovy for diabetes and weight loss need not worry about a higher risk of suicidal thoughts or feelings while on the medications, a new, large review finds.
Tejocote weight-loss supplements may contain deadly poison, FDA warns
Health News // 2 days ago
Tejocote weight-loss supplements may contain deadly poison, FDA warns
Tejocote weight-loss supplements sold through online through Amazon or Etsy could contain a highly toxic substance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning.
Inflammatory bowel disorders vary by race, gender
Health News // 2 days ago
Inflammatory bowel disorders vary by race, gender
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis show different patterns of incidence by race, gender and even place of birth, a new U.S. study finds.
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Health News // 3 days ago
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Drugs already used by millions to lower cholesterol might someday have a new role: Relieving asthma and COPD.
Electrical pulses to brain may boost susceptibility to hypnotherapy
Health News // 3 days ago
Electrical pulses to brain may boost susceptibility to hypnotherapy
An electrical zap to the brain can temporarily render a person more susceptible to hypnosis, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Nicotine study shows beliefs about drugs influence their power
Nicotine study shows beliefs about drugs influence their power
In addition to lead, FDA now says chromium detected in recalled cinnamon products
In addition to lead, FDA now says chromium detected in recalled cinnamon products
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement