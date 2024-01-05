Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 10:56 AM

Tejocote weight-loss supplements may contain deadly poison, FDA warns

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
FDA tests revealed that capsules labeled as tejocote instead contained yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America. Photo courtesy of FDA
FDA tests revealed that capsules labeled as tejocote instead contained yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America. Photo courtesy of FDA

Tejocote weight-loss supplements sold through online through Amazon or Etsy could contain a highly toxic substance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning.

FDA tests revealed that capsules labeled as tejocote instead contained yellow oleander, a poisonous plant native to Mexico and Central America.

Advertisement

The FDA found yellow oleander in nine different products labeled as tejocote, the agency said. Those products were purchased through Amazon, Etsy and online natural food or supplement retailers.

According to the FDA warning, the adulterated products included Alipotec Tejocote Root, Nutraholics ELV Tejocote Root, ELV Nutraholics Mexican Tejocote Root, ELVPOTEC Tejocote Root, Science of Alpha Mexican Tejocote Root, Niwali Raiz de Tejocote, Alipotec Tejocote Root, Tejocotex and ELV Alipotec Raiz de Tejocote, the FDA said.

Related

"Ingestion of yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse health effects that may be severe, or even fatal," the FDA said in its official warning. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and heart rhythm problems, the agency noted.

Tejocote, also known as Mexican hawthorn root, has been promoted through social media for weight loss, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Concerns about the supplement arose in September 2022 after a 23-month-old New Jersey toddler developed nausea, vomiting, slowed heart rate and low blood pressure after getting into the mom's tejocote capsules, according to a CDC report issued in September 2023.

The New Jersey Poison Information and Education System subsequently purchased 10 different tejocote products online, and found that nine of the 10 contained yellow oleander, the CDC report said.

The FDA says it is concerned that there are more products touted as tejocote that instead contain yellow oleander.

Tejocote also is sold under other names, including Crataegus mexicana, Raiz de Tejocote, and Mexican Hawthorn, the FDA said.

More information

The University of Texas at El Paso has more about tejocote.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Inflammatory bowel disorders vary by race, gender
Health News // 1 hour ago
Inflammatory bowel disorders vary by race, gender
Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis show different patterns of incidence by race, gender and even place of birth, a new U.S. study finds.
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study explores whether a statin inhaler could relieve asthma, COPD
Drugs already used by millions to lower cholesterol might someday have a new role: Relieving asthma and COPD.
Electrical pulses to brain may boost susceptibility to hypnotherapy
Health News // 23 hours ago
Electrical pulses to brain may boost susceptibility to hypnotherapy
An electrical zap to the brain can temporarily render a person more susceptible to hypnosis, a new study shows.
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
Health News // 1 day ago
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
Researchers report that a new type of antibiotic has proved its mettle against a deadly superbug.
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Health News // 1 day ago
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Muscle cells' "power stations" function less effectively in people with long COVID, potentially explaining the persistent fatigue that's a hallmark of the condition.
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
Health News // 1 day ago
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
People who get poor sleep in their 30s and 40s might be more likely to develop memory and thinking problems a decade later, a new study warns.
Spaces around brain's blood vessels may show risk of autism
Health News // 1 day ago
Spaces around brain's blood vessels may show risk of autism
The fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels need proper waste "clearance" every few hours. When that fails to happen, a baby's risk for autism appears to rise, new research shows.
Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
Health News // 2 days ago
Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
A regularly prescribed class of heart medications might be capable of treating one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, a new study in mice suggests.
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Health News // 2 days ago
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Regular screenings are an important way to detect memory problems early, and should be part of everyone's health and wellness routine, according to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
Health News // 2 days ago
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
A diet laden with omega-3 fatty acids found in nuts and oily fish might help slow the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
Changes in muscles may explain fatigue in patients with long COVID
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
New antibiotic zosurabalpin shows promise against superbug
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
Disrupted sleep in early adulthood linked to memory problems later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement