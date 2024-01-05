Trending
Health News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 2:00 PM

Charcuterie meats pulled from Sam's Club after salmonella outbreak

By Ehren Wynder
Fratelli Beretta USA recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of its Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified salmonella in an unopened package. Image courtesy U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A meat processing company recalled numerous packages of charcuterie meats sold at Sam's Club after they were linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted a food safety alert Friday that there were 24 reports of salmonella in 14 states. Five people were hospitalized, and nobody has died.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified salmonella in an unopened package of "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa," according to the release. Officials are running tests to determine if the salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain.

Fratelli Beretta USA on Wednesday recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products in response to the outbreak. The items were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The CDC warned consumers to check their fridges for recalled products and throw them away or return them to where they bought them. Consumers also should wash any surfaces or containers that might have touched the recalled product with hot, soapy water.

Consumers should call their healthcare provider if they have any of the following symptoms: diarrhea and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, diarrhea for more than three days, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and inability to keep liquids down, and dehydration.

The CDC also urged businesses not to sell or serve the recalled product and to wash any surfaces and items that might have touched the product.

People can get salmonella from a variety of sources, such as eating contaminated food; drinking contaminated water; and touching infected animals, their feces or their environment.

Most people infected with salmonella experience symptoms six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, according to the CDC. Children under 5 years old, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune symptoms might experience more severe symptoms that require medical attention and antibiotic treatment.

