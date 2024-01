The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said in addition to lead, chromium has been found in cinnamon-apple products from Austrofoods that were made in Ecuador and have been recalled. Image courtesy of the Food and Drug Administration

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday said in addition to lead, chromium has been found in cinnamon-apple products from Austrofoods that were made in Ecuador and have been recalled. The FDA noted while there are multiple types of chromium, "due to limitations in available testing methods, the agency was "not able to definitively determine the form of chromium in the cinnamon apple puree sample." Advertisement

It was advised that if people have consumed the recalled products -- especially if elevated blood lead levels were found - - to inform a healthcare provider, an FDA Friday update said.

The test results show the level of chromium detected in two samples taken of cinnamon had 1,201 and 531 parts per million. However, because of the limited amount of cinnamon used, chromium levels detected in the recalled WanaBana Cinnamon Apple Puree product only showed 0.590 and 0.566 parts per million.

Other tests were done by the FDA -- including for arsenic and cadmium -- but the two elements "were not detected above trace levels. "