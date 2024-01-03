Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 11:54 AM

Heart medications may ease symptoms of muscular dystrophy

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A type of heart drug called a calcium channel blocker successfully eased myotonic dystrophy type 1 symptoms in lab mice bred to have the genetic problem that causes that form of muscular dystrophy, according to a recent study. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A type of heart drug called a calcium channel blocker successfully eased myotonic dystrophy type 1 symptoms in lab mice bred to have the genetic problem that causes that form of muscular dystrophy, according to a recent study. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A regularly prescribed class of heart medications might be capable of treating one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, a new study in mice suggests.

Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is caused by abnormal RNA that affects the function of calcium channel receptors, which help convert impulses from nerve cells into chemical signals that guide muscle movement, the researchers explained.

Advertisement

Given that, a type of heart drug called a calcium channel blocker might be able to eliminate the "noise" caused by this abnormal RNA, they reasoned.

These drugs successfully eased DM1 symptoms in lab mice bred to have the genetic problem that causes that form of muscular dystrophy, according to results published Tuesday in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Related

"We think that the calcium channel is a new therapeutic target and if we can target it correctly, pharmacologically that it will improve muscle function and health," the researchers wrote.

People with DM1 suffer from muscle weakness and prolonged muscle tension, which makes it difficult to relax muscles after use, they said in background notes.

Muscle problems caused by the disease affect the eyes, heart and brain, eventually leading to problems walking, swallowing and breathing.

Advertisement

More than two decades ago, co-researcher Dr. Charles Thornton -- a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center -- discovered how a genetic flaw causes DM1.

A genetic "stutter" results in thousands of repetitions of code on a segment of chromosome 19, Thornton's earlier research found.

In turn, that defect causes an accumulation of the abnormal RNA that interferes with healthy muscle function.

To investigate this cycle and better understand DM1, researchers bred lab mice that had four of the gene defects found in DM1 -- specifically, in genes associated with the calcium and chloride channels.

"Myotonic dystrophy is a really complicated disorder, which you can think of as almost like an aggregate of many diseases," co-researcher John Lueck, an associate professor with the University of Rochester Medical Center, said in a university news release.

They then tried to treat these mice with calcium channel blockers normally used to treat high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems and migraines.

Verapamil, a calcium channel blocker used to treat blood pressure and chest pains, caused the mice to quickly recover muscle function and appear as healthy as normal lab mice, the researchers reported.

"Our research also suggests that muscle impairment in DM1 is potentially mitigated by common clinically available calcium channel blockers, and that calcium channel modulation is a potential therapeutic strategy," Lueck said.

Advertisement

However, researchers noted that verapamil shouldn't be considered for use in humans with DM1, since it can have harmful side effects. Also, research in mice doesn't always pan out in humans.

"Our goal now is to find the appropriate and safe calcium channel blocker that will do the job, and we believe it exists," the researchers concluded.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about calcium channel blockers.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Health News // 2 hours ago
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Regular screenings are an important way to detect memory problems early, and should be part of everyone's health and wellness routine, according to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
Health News // 3 hours ago
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
A diet laden with omega-3 fatty acids found in nuts and oily fish might help slow the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, researchers report.
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
Health News // 18 hours ago
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A new study finds that thousands of women who are not pregnant are stocking up on abortion pills to "prepare for possible abortion restrictions" in certain states.
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Health News // 1 day ago
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Some common medications -- including antidepressants, sleep aids and painkillers -- may dull the driving skills of seniors, a new study finds.
Out partying on New Year's Eve? Here's a safety checklist
Health News // 4 days ago
Out partying on New Year's Eve? Here's a safety checklist
Millions of revelers hit the road after New Year's Eve celebrations and the inevitability of impaired drivers make the holiday one of the nation's deadliest.
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Health News // 4 days ago
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
More patients could benefit from immunotherapy, a highly effective treatment for some cancers, new research suggests.
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Health News // 5 days ago
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Folks who habitually add an extra sprinkle of salt to their meals are doing no favors for their kidneys, new research confirms.
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Health News // 5 days ago
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans over the past four decades were no higher than that of the general population, a recent study found.
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Health News // 5 days ago
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A vendor selling products through walmart.com issued a recall, because its high-powered magnetic ball sets have been shown to be an ingestion hazard.
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Health News // 5 days ago
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- BlendJet recalled 4.8 million portable blenders after reports of burning and laceration injuries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Free memory screenings can help protect brain health
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement