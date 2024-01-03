Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 9:15 AM

Diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may slow pulmonary fibrosis

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study found that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids were predictive of better clinical outcomes in pulmonary fibrosis. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News
A new study found that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids were predictive of better clinical outcomes in pulmonary fibrosis. Photo by Adobe Stock/HealthDay News

A diet laden with omega-3 fatty acids found in nuts and oily fish might help slow the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, researchers report.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a relentless, potentially fatal disease where lung tissue scars and hardens over time. Often tied to smoking, the illness impairs lung function so that patients become short of breath, weak and disabled.

Advertisement

The new study was led by Dr. John Kim, a pulmonary and critical care expert at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and UVA Health, in Charlottesville.

His team tracked the health of 300 patients with interstitial lung disease -- the class of respiratory ailments that includes pulmonary fibrosis. Most had "idiopathic" pulmonary fibrosis (meaning the exact cause of the illness is unknown) and most were men (males are more prone to the disease).

Related

Blood tests were taken to gauge each patient's dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids.

The team found that "higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids were predictive of better clinical outcomes in pulmonary fibrosis," Kim said in a university news release.

Specifically, people with higher levels of the nutrient had lungs that were better able to exchange carbon dioxide and oxygen -- a process necessary to life. They also were better able to survive without needing a lung transplant, the study found.

Advertisement

"These findings were consistent whether [or not] you had a history of cardiovascular disease, which suggests this may be specific to pulmonary fibrosis," Kim added.

It's not yet clear how omega-3s are providing this benefit, or whether taking in more of the nutrient in food or supplements would help patients.

However, it's not the first time omega-3s have been linked to better health: Other studies have shown that the fatty acids can improve outcomes for folks battling heart disease, blood clots and even some cancers.

As for pulmonary fibrosis, "we need further research to determine if there are specific omega-3 fatty acids that may be beneficial and, if so, what are their underlying mechanisms," Kim said.

"Similar to other chronic diseases, we hope to determine whether nutrition-related interventions can have a positive impact on pulmonary fibrosis," he said.

The study was published recently in the journal Chest.

More information

Find out more about pulmonary fibrosis at the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A new study finds that thousands of women who are not pregnant are stocking up on abortion pills to "prepare for possible abortion restrictions" in certain states.
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Health News // 22 hours ago
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Some common medications -- including antidepressants, sleep aids and painkillers -- may dull the driving skills of seniors, a new study finds.
Out partying on New Year's Eve? Here's a safety checklist
Health News // 4 days ago
Out partying on New Year's Eve? Here's a safety checklist
Millions of revelers hit the road after New Year's Eve celebrations and the inevitability of impaired drivers make the holiday one of the nation's deadliest.
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Health News // 4 days ago
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
More patients could benefit from immunotherapy, a highly effective treatment for some cancers, new research suggests.
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Health News // 4 days ago
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Folks who habitually add an extra sprinkle of salt to their meals are doing no favors for their kidneys, new research confirms.
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Health News // 4 days ago
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population
Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans over the past four decades were no higher than that of the general population, a recent study found.
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Health News // 5 days ago
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A vendor selling products through walmart.com issued a recall, because its high-powered magnetic ball sets have been shown to be an ingestion hazard.
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Health News // 5 days ago
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- BlendJet recalled 4.8 million portable blenders after reports of burning and laceration injuries.
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
Health News // 5 days ago
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
A class of sedatives called benzodiazepines, which include meds like Ativan, Valium and Xanax, could be linked to higher odds for miscarriage if taken during pregnancy, new research finds.
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
Health News // 5 days ago
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
New research offers yet more evidence that veggies, whole grains and low-fat dairy products are good for you in the long run.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
Some medications may harm driving skills of older adults
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
More women who are not pregnant stock up on abortion pills, study finds
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Test could identify more cancer patients eligible for immunotherapy
Hospitals purchased by private equity firms are less safe, Harvard study says
Hospitals purchased by private equity firms are less safe, Harvard study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement