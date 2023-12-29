Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 11:40 AM

Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans no higher than general population

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A Vietnam Veterans places his hand on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C., on May 27. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A Vietnam Veterans places his hand on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C., on May 27. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

The Vietnam war was a traumatic event in American history, most especially for those who served.

However, there's a glimmer of good news from recent research: Suicide rates for Vietnam veterans over the past four decades were no higher than that of the general population.

Advertisement

Still, between 1979 and 2019 -- the period covered by the new study -- almost 100,000 Vietnam War vets did lose their lives to suicide, the researchers noted. Those tragedies "merit the ongoing attention of health policymakers and mental health professionals," they said.

Suicide has long been a concern among U.S. veterans generally. According to background information in the study, Veterans Administration data for 2022 shows that "although veterans composed only 7.6% of the U.S. population, they accounted for almost 14% of US suicides."

Related

In 2021, VA data showed that suicide accounted for about 32 deaths out of every 100,000 veterans - double the rate of suicide seen among civilians.

Did the trauma faced by soldiers in the Vietnam conflict lead to even higher rates of suicide?

To find out, Tim Bullman and colleagues at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., analyzed health data for over 9.5 million Vietnam veterans.

Advertisement

Almost all were men, and close to 2.5 million served directly (were deployed) in Vietnam during the conflict.

Tracking rates of suicide between 1979 and 2019, Pullman's team found a total of 22,736 suicides among veterans who had been deployed to Vietnam.

However, compared to the general population "Vietnam War deployment was not associated with an increased risk of suicide," the study concluded. That was true whether or not a veteran had seen action in the theater of war.

Still, a total of 94,497 Vietnam-era veterans (whether deployed to Vietnam or not) did lose their lives to suicide in those 40 years, the VA team noted.

"This loss of life deserves not only to be noted on behalf of these veterans and their survivors, but also merits the ongoing attention of health policymakers and mental health professionals, especially given that suicide rates have increased over 41 years among all Vietnam War-era veterans, veterans of other eras of military service, and the wider U.S. population," the VA investigators wrote.

The study was published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

If you or a loved one is in mental health crisis, immediate help is at hand at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Advertisement

More information

Find out more about spotting the signs of suicide risk at the U.S. National Institute for Mental Health.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Health News // 4 minutes ago
Adding salt to food may increase risk of chronic kidney disease
Folks who habitually add an extra sprinkle of salt to their meals are doing no favors for their kidneys, new research confirms.
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Health News // 16 hours ago
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A vendor selling products through walmart.com issued a recall, because its high-powered magnetic ball sets have been shown to be an ingestion hazard.
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Health News // 18 hours ago
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- BlendJet recalled 4.8 million portable blenders after reports of burning and laceration injuries.
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
Health News // 1 day ago
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
A class of sedatives called benzodiazepines, which include meds like Ativan, Valium and Xanax, could be linked to higher odds for miscarriage if taken during pregnancy, new research finds.
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
Health News // 1 day ago
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
New research offers yet more evidence that veggies, whole grains and low-fat dairy products are good for you in the long run.
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
Health News // 2 days ago
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
Thinking of getting a tummy tuck in the new year? The procedure has remained very safe, a new 16-year analysis shows, with many patients opting for a little liposuction at the same time.
CDC reports 251 cases of lead poisoning from fruit puree pouches in 34 states
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC reports 251 cases of lead poisoning from fruit puree pouches in 34 states
At least 251 cases of lead poisoning linked to tainted fruit puree pouches have now been reported in 34 states, U.S. health officials said.
Pediatricians offer 8 goals for parents to 'start year strong'
Health News // 2 days ago
Pediatricians offer 8 goals for parents to 'start year strong'
A pediatrician offers eight goals that could help families thrive in the new year.
Hospitals purchased by private equity firms are less safe, Harvard study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Hospitals purchased by private equity firms are less safe, Harvard study says
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The trend of private equity firms purchasing hospitals is making them less safe and lessening the quality of care, a study released by Harvard Medical School on Tuesday says.
In $4 billion deal, Bristol Myers Squibb to buy cancer therapeutics firm RayzeBio
Health News // 2 days ago
In $4 billion deal, Bristol Myers Squibb to buy cancer therapeutics firm RayzeBio
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb announced Tuesday that it will acquire RayzeBio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
High blood pressure, cholesterol before age 55, even if treated, can boost heart disease risk
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement