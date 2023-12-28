Trending
Dec. 28, 2023 / 7:43 PM

Walmart vendor recalls high-powered magnetic balls due to ingestion hazard

By Ehren Wynder
The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospitals between 2017 and 2021. Photo courtesy cpsc.gov
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A vendor selling products through walmart.com issued a recall because its high-powered magnetic ball sets have been proven to be an ingestion hazard.

JoyBuy Marketplace on Thursday recalled magnetic ball sets that it sold exclusively through walmart.com, according to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Listed online as "Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks," the product was recalled because the balls fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted, the statement read.

According to the statement, the high-powered magnets, if swallowed, can attract to each other and form a blockage in the digestive system, resulting in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The 5-millimeter, multicolored balls come in sets of 216. An estimated 4,240 sets were sold from February 2022 through April 2023.

According to CPSC, consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic balls immediately, take them away from children and contact JoyBuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products and receive a full refund.

There were no reported incidents or injuries associated with this product. CPSC estimated 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospitals from 2017 through 2021. The organization said it is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of high-powered magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Consumers can contact JoyBuy at 302-426-4543, by email at [email protected] or online at walmart.com/seller/16214.

Latest Headlines

BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Health News // 3 hours ago
BlendJet recalls nearly 5M portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- BlendJet recalled 4.8 million portable blenders after reports of burning and laceration injuries.
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
Health News // 9 hours ago
Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy may raise risk of miscarriage
A class of sedatives called benzodiazepines, which include meds like Ativan, Valium and Xanax, could be linked to higher odds for miscarriage if taken during pregnancy, new research finds.
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
Health News // 9 hours ago
Not all low-carb diets are equal for managing weight
New research offers yet more evidence that veggies, whole grains and low-fat dairy products are good for you in the long run.
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
Health News // 1 day ago
'Tummy tuck' surgery found safe, reliable over 16-year study
Thinking of getting a tummy tuck in the new year? The procedure has remained very safe, a new 16-year analysis shows, with many patients opting for a little liposuction at the same time.
CDC reports 251 cases of lead poisoning from fruit puree pouches in 34 states
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC reports 251 cases of lead poisoning from fruit puree pouches in 34 states
At least 251 cases of lead poisoning linked to tainted fruit puree pouches have now been reported in 34 states, U.S. health officials said.
Pediatricians offer 8 goals for parents to 'start year strong'
Health News // 2 days ago
Pediatricians offer 8 goals for parents to 'start year strong'
A pediatrician offers eight goals that could help families thrive in the new year.
Hospitals purchased by private equity firms are less safe, Harvard study says
Health News // 2 days ago
Hospitals purchased by private equity firms are less safe, Harvard study says
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The trend of private equity firms purchasing hospitals is making them less safe and lessening the quality of care, a study released by Harvard Medical School on Tuesday says.
In $4 billion deal, Bristol Myers Squibb to buy cancer therapeutics firm RayzeBio
Health News // 2 days ago
In $4 billion deal, Bristol Myers Squibb to buy cancer therapeutics firm RayzeBio
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb announced Tuesday that it will acquire RayzeBio.
Woman with two uteruses gives birth to twins
Health News // 2 days ago
Woman with two uteruses gives birth to twins
A woman with a rare double uterus who was pregnant with a baby in each one gave birth to twins after 20 hours of labor.
Owning a pet may slow rate of cognitive decline, study suggests
Health News // 2 days ago
Owning a pet may slow rate of cognitive decline, study suggests
NEW YORK, Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Owning a pet may slow the rate of cognitive decline among older adults living alone, new research suggests.
