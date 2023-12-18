Trending
Health News
Dec. 18, 2023 / 9:56 AM

COVID-19 may raise risk of developing atrial fibrillation

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
The odds a person might develop atrial fibrillation -- a common arrhythmia linked to stroke -- rose 12-fold in the month after a COVID-19 infection, compared to people without the illness, a new study found. Photo by fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
Add another post-COVID hazard to the list: Research suggests having the illness could raise risks for dangerous irregular heart beats.

According to Swedish researchers, the odds a person might develop atrial fibrillation -- a common arrhythmia linked to stroke -- rose 12-fold in the month after a COVID-19 infection, compared to folks without the illness. The risk remained elevated for at least two months, they added.

Age and COVID severity appeared to be key.

"We found that the risks were higher in older individuals, individuals with severe COVID-19 and during the first wave of the pandemic," said researcher Dr. Anne-Marie Fors Connolly. She leads the research group at Umeå University.

"We could also see that unvaccinated people were at higher risk than vaccinated people," she added in a university news release. "Overall, the severity of the infection was the strongest risk factor."

In their study, Connolly and colleagues analyzed data on over 1 million Swedes who became infected with COVID-19 up until May of 2021.

They compared health data from those individuals to that of 4 million Swedes who hadn't become infected with COVID-19.

Besides the sharply raised risk for atrial fibrillation, the team also discovered that having had a bout of COVID-19 raised the odds for another dangerous arrhythmia, paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, for six months.

There was a also five-fold higher risk of developing this irregular heart beat within a month of infection with the COVID-19 virus, the research showed.

Risks for another class of irregular heart beat, called bradyarrhythmias, tripled in the month after COVID-19, the study also found.

All of these findings "underline the importance of both being vaccinated against COVID-19 and that the healthcare system identifies people at increased risk of this type of complications, so that the correct diagnosis is made and appropriate treatment is started in time," said study first author Dr. Ioannis Katsoularis, a cardiologist at University Hospital of Northern Sweden in Umeå.

The study was published recently in the European Heart Journal.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Melanoma vaccine may improve survival, study shows
Health News // 2 days ago
Melanoma vaccine may improve survival, study shows
A new melanoma vaccine has shown its mettle in battling the deadly skin cancer in a new trial.
Federal agents seize illegal vaping products worth $18 million
Health News // 2 days ago
Federal agents seize illegal vaping products worth $18 million
Federal agents have seized more than 1.4 million illegal vaping products being smuggled into the United States from China.
Pill to treat postpartum depression now available in pharmacies
Health News // 2 days ago
Pill to treat postpartum depression now available in pharmacies
The first postpartum depression pill approved for use in the United States is now available to women who need it, the drug's makers announced Thursday.
Weight-loss medications captured Americans' attention in 2023
Health News // 2 days ago
Weight-loss medications captured Americans' attention in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Even in a year that saw new drugs for Alzheimer's disease and cancer greenlighted for use in the United States, treatments for weight loss garnered a bulk of health-related headlines in 2023.
Suicide risk varies during menstrual cycle
Health News // 2 days ago
Suicide risk varies during menstrual cycle
Most women know that their menstrual cycle can affect their mood. Now, new research suggests suicidal thoughts may peak at certain points during the monthly cycle.
'Long flu' symptoms can follow severe influenza infection
Health News // 2 days ago
'Long flu' symptoms can follow severe influenza infection
Now it appears that "long flu" is also possible, with some patients developing long-lasting health problems following a severe infection, a new study finds.
CDC warns of 'urgent need' to increase vaccinations for COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health News // 3 days ago
CDC warns of 'urgent need' to increase vaccinations for COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Healthcare providers across the U.S. are in for a rough winter if immunization rates against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses do not increase, the CDC warns.
Oprah Winfrey confirms she added weight-loss medication to regimen
Health News // 3 days ago
Oprah Winfrey confirms she added weight-loss medication to regimen
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey confirmed Wednesday that she has used a weight-loss medication to help her shed pounds and get healthy.
Use of CBD, other hemp products widens in U.S.
Health News // 4 days ago
Use of CBD, other hemp products widens in U.S.
The market for cannabidiol (CBD) and other products derived from the hemp plant is now wide open in the United States, but that could bring danger to consumers, the authors of a new report warn.
Irregular sleep patterns may raise risk for dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Irregular sleep patterns may raise risk for dementia
People who maintain a mostly regular sleep pattern could have a lower risk of developing dementia than those whose sleeping and waking times vary wildly, a new study finds.
