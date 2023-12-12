Trending
Dec. 12, 2023 / 6:30 PM

Women less likely to die from gun injuries than men, study shows

By Jonna Lorenz
Women were less likely to die while being treated for gun injuries than their male counterparts, a new study found. Photo by LovableNinja/Pixabay
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Female victims of gun violence have better outcomes than men with similar injuries, according to a study released Tuesday.

The study, published in Trauma Surgery & Acute Care Open, reviewed details on gun violence from the U.S. National Trauma Database from 2013 to 2019. It included data on 196,696 people admitted to U.S. hospitals with gun injuries.

While 88% of those injured were men, women were less likely to die while being treated for gun injuries than their male counterparts.

The study compared the women with a comparable selection of male victims matched by background, health conditions, injuries and health insurance.

"We found that females have a statistically significant survival advantage after firearms-related injury compared with males, despite exhibiting a similar overall injury burden after matching," wrote the authors, led by Catherine Zwemer of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

"In addition, a lower need for mechanical ventilation and complication rate were detected in the female cohort of patients who had suffered a firearms-related injury."

The study found that 18.5% of women died compared with 20% of men. Women were also less likely to experience complications, with about 1% having deep vein thrombosis compared with 1.5% of men, and 30.5% needing assisted breathing compared with 32.5% of men.

The study could not determine a reason for the differences, but the authors noted several possible explanations. Those include that women's blood may clot more quickly and female hormones may boost the immune response.

Limitations of the study include its reliance on historical medical records and the possibility that matching criteria may have overlooked relevant factors.

Gun injuries are rising, according to recent reports.

Firearm fatalities among children and teens rose by 87% between 2011 and 2021, while nonfatal gun injuries more than doubled, according to a study published Oct. 5 in the journal Pediatrics.

A report released in July by the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions found that gun-related murders and suicides killed nearly 49,000 people in 2021, a 7.6% increase from the previous year

Marijuana use by expecting moms is associated with unhealthy pregnancy outcomes, especially low birth weight babies, a new study finds.
A study involving twins suggests that if you have a sibling who develops dementia, that might not bode well for your life span.
A new study found half of patients who use a new class of injected drugs that includes blockbusters like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide) quit them within a year.
A new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk.
Folks who take the blockbuster weight-loss med tirzepatide (Zepbound) may regain much of the weight they lost soon after discontinuing it, new research shows.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- If a piece of turkey becomes lodged in your throat this holiday season, experts recommend against trying to free it with cola -- an old wives' tale given new life through advice found on seemingly credible websites.
When an HIV-infected child known as the 'Mississippi baby' was given powerful antiretroviral drugs within hours of birth in 2013 and then appeared to be rid of HIV, people wondered if it might be replicated in other newb
Loss of the "happiness" brain hormone serotonin might play a role in the decline of brain function as a person ages, a new study reports.
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after at least five U.S. residents have contracted the disease since July following travels to Mexico.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Friday approved a new sickle cell disease treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology. It's the first approved human gene editing therapy.
