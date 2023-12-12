Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Study identifies warning signs of violence in romantic relationships

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
A new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk. Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
A new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk. Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Many women and men begin new relationships never dreaming they could later be enmeshed in a cycle of intimate partner violence.

Now, a new study finds there are early behavioral warning signs from a partner that suggest the risk for violence is there. And the more signs a person sees in the partner, the higher the potential risk.

Advertisement

"These red flags could eventually be used in interventions to help people learn how to avoid abusive relationships or support loved ones who may be at risk for abuse," said study lead author Nicolyn Charlot, of the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

The study had two parts. In the first part, Charlot's group presented 147 young couples who had been together an average of six months with a list of 200 abusive and non-abusive thoughts, feelings and behaviors based on prior research. The participants then told researchers how often any of those had occurred since they started dating their partner.

Related

In the second part, this time with 355 young couples who had been together an average of about four months, Charlot's team identified thoughts, feelings and behaviors that appeared to predict violence in the relationship six months later.

Advertisement

Some of the warning signs in a partner uncovered by the study were:

  • A sense of arrogance or entitlement
  • Negative reactions when a person said no to something
  • Discounting a partner's reasoning if they happened to disagree with something they said or did

Of course, not every romantic partner who exhibits these traits will go on to become violent, the Canadian team noted, and violence can also occur in the absence of these behaviors.

It's important to never "victim blame" either, Charlot said in a news release from the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, which published the findings on Monday.

"While this research is meant to help educate potential victims of abuse and those around them, that does not in any way mean that people who experience violence are responsible for their abuse," Charlot explained. "Similarly, if a person notices warning signs in someone else's relationship, that does not mean they are responsible for any abuse that may occur."

More information

If you or a loved one are threatened by intimate partner violence, reach out for help to the National Domestic Violence Helpline.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows
Health News // 22 minutes ago
Weight may rebound after discontinuing Zepbound, study shows
Folks who take the blockbuster weight-loss med tirzepatide (Zepbound) may regain much of the weight they lost soon after discontinuing it, new research shows.
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Health News // 18 hours ago
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
NEW YORK, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- If a piece of turkey becomes lodged in your throat this holiday season, experts recommend against trying to free it with cola -- an old wives' tale given new life through advice found on seemingly credible websites.
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
Health News // 21 hours ago
Study suggests swift use of antiretrovirals in infected newborns can banish HIV
When an HIV-infected child known as the 'Mississippi baby' was given powerful antiretroviral drugs within hours of birth in 2013 and then appeared to be rid of HIV, people wondered if it might be replicated in other newb
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Health News // 1 day ago
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Loss of the "happiness" brain hormone serotonin might play a role in the decline of brain function as a person ages, a new study reports.
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Health News // 2 days ago
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after at least five U.S. residents have contracted the disease since July following travels to Mexico.
FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA approves first human gene editing therapy for sickle cell disease
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration Friday approved a new sickle cell disease treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology. It's the first approved human gene editing therapy.
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
Health News // 3 days ago
Many night shift workers face sleep disorders
More than half of night shift workers have at least one sleep disorder, as nocturnal labor plays havoc with body rhythms, a new study shows.
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Could blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound also lower users' odds for colon cancer? New research suggests they might.
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
Health News // 4 days ago
Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says
A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupes keeps expanding, with cases doubling since the last tally, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
Health News // 4 days ago
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
The Biden administration is flexing some federal muscle in its push for lower drug prices, warning pharmaceutical companies that it might use its authority to cancel patent protections if a medication costs too much.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
CDC issues health alert for potentially deadly Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Food stuck in your throat? Sipping cola won't help, study indicates
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Study links low brain serotonin levels to decline of brain function
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement