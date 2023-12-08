Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Cases of salmonella linked to cantaloupes double, CDC says

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
An outbreak of salmonella linked to cantaloupes has sickened 230 people from 38 states. Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
An outbreak of salmonella linked to cantaloupes has sickened 230 people from 38 states. Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupes keeps expanding, with cases doubling since the last tally, U.S. health officials reported Thursday.

"Since the last update [on] November 30, 2023, an additional 113 people infected with this outbreak strain of salmonella have been reported from four additional states, resulting in a total case count of 230 people from 38 states," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Advertisement

"An additional death has also been reported from Oregon," bringing the total death toll from the outbreak to three, the agency added.

Canada has also been hit by salmonella cases tied to the same cantaloupes; 129 cases have been reported there, including 44 hospitalizations and five deaths, Canadian health officials have reported.

Related

While salmonella can make anyone sick, illnesses have been particularly severe in this outbreak, the CDC noted. The old and very young appear to be especially at risk.

Advertisement

"Illnesses are severe with more than half hospitalized, and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick," the agency noted.

Twenty-four people thought to have fallen ill in the outbreak were residing at nursing homes, and 23 young children who'd been sickened were attending childcare facilities, according to CDC's update.

The main piece of advice from the CDC: Although two brands of cantaloupes -- Malichita and Rudy -- are known to be linked to the outbreak, do not eat any cantaloupe if you do not know the brand being sold or served.

Given the number of cases observed among the elderly and children, the "CDC [also] advises facilities that care for people who are at higher risk for severe illness to not serve cantaloupes that may be contaminated," the agency said. "This includes recalled cantaloupes and cantaloupe that was supplied pre-cut if the brand of whole cantaloupes used are not known."

The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 14. The CDC has stressed that the true number of illnesses is likely far higher, because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for salmonella.

Consumers should continue to stay away from whole cantaloupes sold under the brands Malichita or Rudy.

Advertisement

The CDC also said the recall now includes pre-cut cantaloupe sold at major grocery stores Kroger, Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Consumers should also refrain from buying pre-cut cantaloupe sold at Aldi, Cut Fruit Express, Kwik Trip, Freshness Guaranteed, RaceTrac, TGD Cuts, Vinyard and Bix Produce, the agency added.

The CDC has advised people to either throw away recalled fruit or return it to the store for a refund. Afterwards, wash anything that has touched the recalled fruit.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps in most cases, with symptoms setting in anywhere from six hours to six days after eating contaminated food, the CDC said.

Call your doctor right away if you have any of these severe salmonella symptoms:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°
  • Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Not peeing much
  • Dry mouth and throat
  • Feeling dizzy when standing up

More information

The CDC has more on salmonella.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Health News // 38 minutes ago
Diabetes, weight-loss drugs like Ozempic may lower odds for colon cancer
Could blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound also lower users' odds for colon cancer? New research suggests they might.
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
Health News // 15 hours ago
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
The Biden administration is flexing some federal muscle in its push for lower drug prices, warning pharmaceutical companies that it might use its authority to cancel patent protections if a medication costs too much.
Study explores risk of traumatic brain injury in tennis
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study explores risk of traumatic brain injury in tennis
Games like football, soccer and rugby come to mind when thinking about sports-related concussions. But a smashing tennis shot could cause a traumatic brain injury if the ball whacks a player's head, a new study argues.
Arthritis drug baricitinib may help patients with Type 1 diabetes
Health News // 23 hours ago
Arthritis drug baricitinib may help patients with Type 1 diabetes
A drug long used to curb rheumatoid arthritis may be a potent foe against another immune disorder, Type 1 diabetes.
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
A certain organ or organs might be growing old faster than the rest of a person's body, placing them at increased risk for disease and death, a new study suggests.
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
Health News // 1 day ago
Weight-loss drug Zepbound now available at U.S. pharmacies
The newly approved weight-loss medication known as Zepbound is now available for patients to take, drugmaker Eli Lilly announced Tuesday.
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Health News // 1 day ago
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Icahn School of Medicine researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital reported Wednesday they have discovered an ingredient in allergy medicine can boost immune systems and reduce lung cancer tumors.
Study finds little evidence on adapting diet, exercise to menstrual cycle
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds little evidence on adapting diet, exercise to menstrual cycle
"Cycle syncing" -- the notion that women should adapt their diet and exercise patterns to their menstrual cycle -- has become a trendy topic online.
Many medical students say abortion access will influence where they apply for residency
Health News // 1 day ago
Many medical students say abortion access will influence where they apply for residency
States that ban abortion could be headed to a brain drain when it comes to up-and-coming medical professionals.
Eating oily fish may benefit people with family history of heart disease
Health News // 2 days ago
Eating oily fish may benefit people with family history of heart disease
Folks with a family history of heart disease might benefit from eating more oily fish like salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines, a new study finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
Blood test may identify rapidly aging organs, risk for disease
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
White House might punish Big Pharma's high prices by removing patents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement