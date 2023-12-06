Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 9:55 AM

Starting menstruation before 13 linked to higher risk of diabetes, stroke later

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
Exposure to circulating estrogens may raise diabetes and heart risks, according to researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans. Photo by iirliinnaa/Pixabay
Exposure to circulating estrogens may raise diabetes and heart risks, according to researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans. Photo by iirliinnaa/Pixabay

Girls whose periods begin before the age of 13 are at higher risk of becoming adult women with diabetes, compared to girls who start menstruation later, new research shows.

An earlier onset of periods also appears to hike a woman's odds for stroke before the age of 65, the same study found.

Advertisement

Why the link? According to the research team at Tulane University in New Orleans, exposure to circulating estrogens may raise diabetes and heart risks, and women who start menstruation earlier in life are exposed for longer.

The findings were published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Related

The research was led by Tulane epidemiologist Dr Sylvia Ley. Her team tracked nearly 20 years (1999-2018) of data on over 17,000 U.S. women. The women ranged in age from 20 to 65 at the beginning of the study.

All of the women gave information on when they began menstruating.

About 10% of the women in the study had a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes, while 11.5% had heart disease.

After accounting for weight, age, race and history of childbearing, among other factors, having a first period before the age of 13 was linked to higher odds for type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement

The risk rose higher the earlier that periods began: For example, a woman who began menstruating at age 10 or younger faced a 32% higher odds for diabetes, while a woman who started at age 12 faced a 29% higher risk, Ley's group reported.

Beginning menstruation at age 10 or younger was also tied to a doubling of the risk for stroke under the age of 65, the study found.

The study wasn't designed to prove cause-and-effect, the researchers stressed in a journal news release.

More information

Find out more about estrogen and women's health at the Cleveland Clinic.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Symptoms of MS may appear years before diagnosis
Health News // 3 minutes ago
Symptoms of MS may appear years before diagnosis
Patients in the earliest stages of multiple sclerosis might develop certain symptoms that offer an early clue to the degenerative nerve disease, researchers report.
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Health News // 5 hours ago
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New research from the American Heart Association reveals that many spouses or partners in heterosexual relationships also may have a dangerous health problem in common -- high blood pressure.
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Health News // 23 hours ago
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Unhealthy air from wildfires is causing hundreds of additional deaths in the western United States every year, a new study claims.
Blood pressure spikes in pregnancy linked to later heart risks for Hispanic women
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood pressure spikes in pregnancy linked to later heart risks for Hispanic women
Hispanic women who experience spikes in blood pressure while pregnant may also face higher heart risks years later, new research shows.
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
Health News // 2 days ago
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
As syphilis cases surge across America, a group representing the nation's STD specialists says members are reporting shortages of a drug essential to fighting the disease.
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Health News // 4 days ago
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Health News // 4 days ago
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Got a naturally sunny disposition? It might protect you from dementia as the years advance, new research shows.
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Meditating for 20 minutes daily for 18 months naturally boosted the psychological well-being of seniors, results from a randomized controlled trial published Friday show.
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
Health News // 5 days ago
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
The repeat head injuries suffered by football players, boxers and other athletes appear to affect brain health long after players have given up their sport.
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Health News // 5 days ago
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement