Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 2:31 PM

Research shows allergy medicine ingredient can reduce lung cancer tumors

By Doug Cunningham
Icahn School of Medicine researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital (pictured, 2014) reported Wednesday they have discovered an ingredient in allergy medicine can boost immune systems and reduce lung cancer tumors. They are encouraged by initial results but said more study and bigger clinical trials are needed to see if use of allergy medicine can be added to effective lung cancer treatments. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Icahn School of Medicine researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital (pictured, 2014) reported Wednesday they have discovered an ingredient in allergy medicine can boost immune systems and reduce lung cancer tumors. They are encouraged by initial results but said more study and bigger clinical trials are needed to see if use of allergy medicine can be added to effective lung cancer treatments. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Icahn School of Medicine researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital reported Wednesday they have discovered an ingredient in allergy medicine can boost immune systems and reduce lung cancer tumors.

They found that when blocked, an allergy pathway releases anti-tumor immunity against non-small cell lung cancer.

Advertisement

The antibody dupilumab is used for allergy treatment. It's an IL-4 receptor-blocking antibody.

In an early study it boosted immune systems, reducing tumors in one out of six patients when used in conjunction with immunotherapy.

Related

One patient with growing lung cancer improved after just three doses of the allergy medication and still had the cancer under control 17 months later.

"Immunotherapy using checkpoint blockade has revolutionized treatment for non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of lung cancer, but currently only about a third of patients respond to it alone, and in most patients, the benefit is temporary," senior study author Dr. Miriam Merad said in a statement.

Dr. Nelson LaMarche, a postdoctoral research fellow in Dr. Merad's lab, added, "Using single cell technologies, we discovered that the immune cells infiltrating lung cancers, as well as other cancers we studied, exhibited characteristics of a 'type 2' immune response, which is commonly associated with allergic conditions like eczema and asthma."

Advertisement

The researchers said further study and larger clinical trials are needed, but they are encouraged by these initial results.

The Cancer Research Institute praised the work of what they called the visionary team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

"We champion this discovery and take pride in being part of its journey from lab to clinic, reinforcing our commitment to transforming lives," CRI's Dr. Jill O'Donnell-Tormey said in a statement.

The researchers said their early results in single cell technologies led them to explore whether they could re-purpose allergy medication to 'rescue' or enhance tumor response to a treatment procedure called checkpoint blockade.

It is a type of immunotherapy that can unleash the cancer-killing killing activity of T-cells.

They discovered that an IL-4, or interleukin-4 antibody, enhanced lung cancer response to checkpoint blockade in mice as well as in six lung cancer patients with treatment-resistant disease.

Latest Headlines

Study finds little evidence on adapting diet, exercise to menstrual cycle
Health News // 2 hours ago
Study finds little evidence on adapting diet, exercise to menstrual cycle
"Cycle syncing" -- the notion that women should adapt their diet and exercise patterns to their menstrual cycle -- has become a trendy topic online.
Many medical students say abortion access will influence where they apply for residency
Health News // 3 hours ago
Many medical students say abortion access will influence where they apply for residency
States that ban abortion could be headed to a brain drain when it comes to up-and-coming medical professionals.
Eating oily fish may benefit people with family history of heart disease
Health News // 3 hours ago
Eating oily fish may benefit people with family history of heart disease
Folks with a family history of heart disease might benefit from eating more oily fish like salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines, a new study finds.
Symptoms of MS may appear years before diagnosis
Health News // 4 hours ago
Symptoms of MS may appear years before diagnosis
Patients in the earliest stages of multiple sclerosis might develop certain symptoms that offer an early clue to the degenerative nerve disease, researchers report.
Starting menstruation before 13 linked to higher risk of diabetes, stroke later
Health News // 4 hours ago
Starting menstruation before 13 linked to higher risk of diabetes, stroke later
Girls whose periods begin before the age of 13 are at higher risk of becoming adult women with diabetes, compared to girls who start menstruation later, new research shows.
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Health News // 9 hours ago
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- New research from the American Heart Association reveals that many spouses or partners in heterosexual relationships also may have a dangerous health problem in common -- high blood pressure.
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Unhealthy air from wildfires is causing hundreds of additional deaths in the western United States every year, a new study claims.
Blood pressure spikes in pregnancy linked to later heart risks for Hispanic women
Health News // 1 day ago
Blood pressure spikes in pregnancy linked to later heart risks for Hispanic women
Hispanic women who experience spikes in blood pressure while pregnant may also face higher heart risks years later, new research shows.
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
Health News // 2 days ago
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
As syphilis cases surge across America, a group representing the nation's STD specialists says members are reporting shortages of a drug essential to fighting the disease.
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Health News // 4 days ago
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Wildfires choke out air-quality gains, lead to hundreds of additional deaths
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Many couples around the world share high blood pressure, study says
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise
Symptoms of MS may appear years before diagnosis
Symptoms of MS may appear years before diagnosis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement