Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 9:44 AM

Health offices warn of shortage of syphilis drug as cases rise

By Ernie Mundell, HealthDay News
In a survey from the National Coalition of STD Directors conducted in early November, 46% of sexual health clinics said they'd tried to order Bicillin L-A -- only to find that it was unavailable. Photo by Thirdman/Pexels
In a survey from the National Coalition of STD Directors conducted in early November, 46% of sexual health clinics said they'd tried to order Bicillin L-A -- only to find that it was unavailable. Photo by Thirdman/Pexels

As syphilis cases surge across America, a group representing the nation's STD specialists says members are reporting shortages of a drug essential to fighting the disease.

In a survey from the National Coalition of STD Directors conducted in early November, 46% of sexual health clinics said they'd tried to order Bicillin L-A -- only to find that it was unavailable.

Advertisement

Bicillin L-A, a form of penicillin, is crucial to the treatment of syphilis. That's especially true for congenital syphilis, which occurs when a newborn contracts the illness from an infected mother.

Early in November, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sounded the alarm on the disease, noting that rates of congenital syphilis soared 10-fold between 2012 and 2022.

Related

In 2022, more than 3,700 babies across the United States were born with syphilis, the CDC said.

According to the March of Dimes, "If not treated right away, congenital syphilis can cause problems for your baby later in life," including deformities of the bones and teeth, paralysis or seizures, problems with vision and hearing and developmental delays.

Luckily, Bicillin L-A can quickly vanquish the syphilis bacterium. It's the only treatment approved for pregnant women with syphilis, and it's also the first-line therapy for syphilis patients generally.

Advertisement

Bicillin L-A is made by Pfizer Inc., which in June alerted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of a shortage that the company predicts may last until mid-2024.

The new survey confirms that Bicillin L-A is in short supply nationwide.

The group sent its survey to 136 state and local health departments and 151 sexual health clinics in early November.

Among the findings:

  • Respondents in 13 different states and one Indian Health Services agency said they'd received reports of at least one pregnant woman who'd been unable to receive Bicillin L-A
  • Nearly half (46%) of clinics said they'd had difficulties getting Bicillin L-A, a increase from the 40% of clinics who hadn't been able to access the drug when a prior survey was conducted in August
  • More than two-thirds (68%) of health department specialists believe shortages will cause syphilis cases to rise even higher in their jurisdictions

There is a second-line treatment, doxycycline, which patients can use if Bicillin L-A is not available. But treatment can take a month and severe side effects can occur.

In the new survey, 36% of clinics said they'd had a patient who could not complete their full course of doxycycline.

Advertisement

The CDC has already advised that, to preserve supply, doctors use Bicillin L-A only for cases of congenital syphilis and give doxycycline to all other patients.

More information

Find out more about congenital syphilis from the World Health Organization.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Health News // 2 days ago
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Health News // 2 days ago
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Got a naturally sunny disposition? It might protect you from dementia as the years advance, new research shows.
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Health News // 2 days ago
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Meditating for 20 minutes daily for 18 months naturally boosted the psychological well-being of seniors, results from a randomized controlled trial published Friday show.
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
Health News // 3 days ago
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
The repeat head injuries suffered by football players, boxers and other athletes appear to affect brain health long after players have given up their sport.
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Health News // 3 days ago
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
Health News // 3 days ago
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
A technique doctors use to preserve donated organs is actually doing no good, and might even be harming the organs, a new study reports.
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Health News // 4 days ago
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A new trial utilizing identical twins suggests that a vegan diet can improve cardiovascular health in as little as eight weeks.
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Health News // 4 days ago
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Women in a Chinese study who sat for more than six hours each day faced substantially higher odds of developing uterine fibroids before menopause, a new study has found.
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Health News // 4 days ago
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Elevated levels of thyroid hormone appear to harm the aging brain, increasing seniors' risk of dementia or other cognitive disorders, a new study finds.
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- People with persistent ringing in their ears, or tinnitus, are suffering from auditory nerve loss that goes undetected in standard hearing tests, a new U.S. study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement