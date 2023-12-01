Trending
Health News
Dec. 1, 2023

Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say

By Ernie Mendell, HealthDay News

Got a naturally sunny disposition? It might protect you from dementia as the years advance, new research shows.

A team at Northwestern University in Chicago report that certain personality traits -- being conscientious, outgoing and positive -- appear to lower a person's odds for a dementia diagnosis.

On the other hand, being neurotic and more negative in outlook and behavior was tied to a higher risk for mental decline, the same study found.

The good news: Daily behaviors are probably the key factor here, and behaviors can be changed.

People's personalities can influence whether or not daily habits are healthy or unhealthy for the brain, explained a team led by researcher Eileen Graham, an associate professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern.

"Neuroticism is related to dementia decline, and people with neuroticism are more prone to anxiousness, moodiness and worry, whereas conscientious people are more likely to exercise, make and go to preventive health appointments and drink less," Graham said in a university news release.

"So, maybe that's where an intervention might be useful to improve someone's health behaviors for better health outcomes," Graham reasoned.

The new analysis focused on what psychologists have long called the "Big Five" personality traits: conscientiousness, extraversion, openness to experience, neuroticism and agreeableness.

Graham's team looked at data from eight studies. Together, the studies included more than 44,000 people -- 1,703 of whom went on to develop dementia.

High scores for negative traits, such as neuroticism and negative emotional states, plus low scores for conscientiousness, extraversion and positive affect, all appeared to raise the odds for dementia.

Conversely, high scores on openness to experience, agreeableness and life satisfaction were associated with a lower risk for brain decline, the team found.

These trends held even after researchers factored out other influences, such as age, gender and level of education.

There was also no evidence that physical damage to the brain played a role in the findings, Graham and colleagues noted.

Instead, positive personality traits may, over a lifetime, give people resilience to illnesses such as Alzheimer's and other dementia -- even if they aren't aware of this.

So, even if brain changes are taking place, an upbeat personality might be countering the effect and allowing people to better cope, the researchers theorized.

The study was funded by the National Institute on Aging and published Nov. 29 in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

More information

Find out more about things you can do every day to prevent dementia, at the Alzheimer's Society.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Health News // 12 minutes ago
Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Meditating for 20 minutes daily for 18 months naturally boosted the psychological well-being of seniors, results from a randomized controlled trial published Friday show.
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
Health News // 9 hours ago
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
The repeat head injuries suffered by football players, boxers and other athletes appear to affect brain health long after players have given up their sport.
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Health News // 9 hours ago
Most bodybuilders don't know protein supplements can harm fertility
Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
Health News // 9 hours ago
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
A technique doctors use to preserve donated organs is actually doing no good, and might even be harming the organs, a new study reports.
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Health News // 1 day ago
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A new trial utilizing identical twins suggests that a vegan diet can improve cardiovascular health in as little as eight weeks.
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Women in a Chinese study who sat for more than six hours each day faced substantially higher odds of developing uterine fibroids before menopause, a new study has found.
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Elevated levels of thyroid hormone appear to harm the aging brain, increasing seniors' risk of dementia or other cognitive disorders, a new study finds.
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- People with persistent ringing in their ears, or tinnitus, are suffering from auditory nerve loss that goes undetected in standard hearing tests, a new U.S. study has found.
Faster walking speed associated with slower risk of diabetes
Health News // 2 days ago
Faster walking speed associated with slower risk of diabetes
People can walk away their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes -- but only if they walk fast enough, a new report finds.
