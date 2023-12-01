Trending
Health News
Dec. 1, 2023

Most men taking bodybuilding supplements unaware of fertility risk

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News

Bodybuilders are largely unaware that the protein supplements they use to bulk up might harm their fertility, a new study shows.

Four out of five male gym enthusiasts (79%) said they use protein supplements as part of their fitness plan, the poll found.

But only 14% had considered how those supplements -- which contain high levels of the female hormone estrogen -- might impact their fertility, researchers found.

"Too much female hormone can cause problems with the amount and quality of sperm that a man can produce," explained lead researcher Meurig Gallagher, an assistant professor studying infertility at the University of Birmingham in the U.K.

Men taking these protein supplements also might be unintentionally dosing themselves with steroids, Gallagher added.

"Many protein supplements that can be bought have been found to be contaminated by anabolic steroids, which can cause reduced sperm count, shrunken testicles and erectile dysfunction, amongst other things," Gallagher said.

For this study, Gallagher and his colleagues surveyed 152 avid gym-goers. They found that more than half (52%) of male participants had thought about their fertility prior to being asked.

"We found that men are genuinely curious about their fertility when prompted, but that they don't think about it on their own - likely because societally people still think of fertility as a 'female issue' and [incorrectly] believe that men's fertility doesn't change throughout their lifetimes," researcher Jackson Brown, a professor in reproductive biology at Birmingham, said in a university news release.

About 28% of male respondents said the benefits of gym routines and supplements were more important to them than fertility, while 38% disagreed.

The findings were published recently in the journal Reproductive BioMedicine Online.

"Infertility is a problem of increasing concern, affecting 1 in 6 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization," Gallagher said. "Globally, there is limited understanding of the fact that men contribute to half of these cases of infertility."

"While people were aware of the problems associated with anabolic steroid use, very few understood that gym protein supplementation can have negative effects," Gallagher added.

Brown stressed that the findings don't mean bodybuilders should abandon the gym.

"It's important that people don't see this as a reason not to be healthy or get exercise -- but people should try and educate themselves about any form of supplementation they take, whether that is protein, vitamins or anything else," he noted.

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about the health risks of protein powders.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Health News // 46 minutes ago
Your personality might help shield you from dementia, researchers say
Got a naturally sunny disposition? It might protect you from dementia as the years advance, new research shows.
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Health News // 5 hours ago
Study: Meditation offers real benefits to seniors' psychological well-being
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Meditating for 20 minutes daily for 18 months naturally boosted the psychological well-being of seniors, results from a randomized controlled trial published Friday show.
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
Health News // 8 hours ago
Persistent brain inflammation from collision sports could have long-term effects
The repeat head injuries suffered by football players, boxers and other athletes appear to affect brain health long after players have given up their sport.
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
Health News // 9 hours ago
Routine treatment to preserve donated hearts shows no benefit in recent study
A technique doctors use to preserve donated organs is actually doing no good, and might even be harming the organs, a new study reports.
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
Health News // 1 day ago
Stanford twins study exhibits vegan diets' rapid heart benefits
NEW YORK, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A new trial utilizing identical twins suggests that a vegan diet can improve cardiovascular health in as little as eight weeks.
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Health News // 1 day ago
Sedentary lifestyle may raise odds for uterine fibroids
Women in a Chinese study who sat for more than six hours each day faced substantially higher odds of developing uterine fibroids before menopause, a new study has found.
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Health News // 1 day ago
Elevated thyroid hormone levels linked to higher risk of cognitive problems
Elevated levels of thyroid hormone appear to harm the aging brain, increasing seniors' risk of dementia or other cognitive disorders, a new study finds.
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Health News // 1 day ago
Study: Tinnitus a response to auditory nerve damage not detected in hearing tests
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- People with persistent ringing in their ears, or tinnitus, are suffering from auditory nerve loss that goes undetected in standard hearing tests, a new U.S. study has found.
Faster walking speed associated with slower risk of diabetes
Health News // 2 days ago
Faster walking speed associated with slower risk of diabetes
People can walk away their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes -- but only if they walk fast enough, a new report finds.
