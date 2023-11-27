Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM

Building up thighs may prevent knee replacement

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
People with strong quads building up their thighs appear to be less likely to require a total knee replacement, according to a new study. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya
People with strong quads building up their thighs appear to be less likely to require a total knee replacement, according to a new study. Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya

Squats and lunges aren't the most fun exercises, but a new study says they'll help save your knees.

Folks with strong quads building up their thighs appear to be less likely to require a total knee replacement, according to a presentation scheduled for Monday at a meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago.

Advertisement

Stronger muscles are generally associated with a lower rate of total knee replacement, researchers said in background notes.

However, it's been unclear whether people benefit more from stronger extensor muscles like the quadriceps, which extend the leg, or stronger flexor muscles like hamstrings that bend the leg.

Related

"Our study shows that in addition to strong muscles individually, larger extensor muscle groups -- relative to hamstring muscle groups -- are significantly associated with lower odds of total knee replacement surgery in two to four years," said Dr. Upasana Upadhyay Bharadwaj, a research fellow in radiology at the University of California-San Francisco School of Medicine.

Advertisement

About 14 million U.S. adults have knee arthritis, and more than half will eventually require knee replacement surgery, researchers said.

The quads and the hamstrings are of particular interest because they're the two most important muscle groups to the knee.

The quads are located on the front of the thigh. They are the strongest muscle group in the body and are essential to a person's gait, researchers said.

The hamstrings are on the back of the thigh and are equally essential for physical activity.

"The two muscle groups act as counter forces, and the balance between them enables a wide range of activities while protecting the knee joint," Upadhyay Bharadwaj said in an RSNA news release. "An imbalance, in addition to other factors, leads to a change in the biomechanics resulting in the progression of osteoarthritis."

For the study, Upadhyay Bharadwaj and her colleagues evaluated the thigh muscles of 134 participants in the Osteoarthritis Initiative, a nationwide study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.

They compared 67 patients who underwent total replacement of a single knee with 67 other people who hadn't had a knee replacement, all matched for variables including age and gender.

AI analysis of knee MRIs from the participants revealed that a higher ratio of quadriceps to hamstring volume was significantly associated with lower odds of total knee replacement, results show.

Advertisement

Higher volumes of hamstrings and gracilis -- a long, thin muscle on the inside of the thigh -- also were linked to lower odds of knee replacement.

The results suggest that training programs that focus on quad strength in relation to the hamstrings could be beneficial, researchers said.

"Although we presume that overall muscle volume is important as a surrogate marker for muscle strength, the ratio, hence the balance, between extensor and hamstring muscles may be more important and significantly associated with lower odds of total knee replacement," Upadhyay Bharadwaj said.

The findings may also help inform strength training for a wider segment of the population, she added.

"While these results are essential for targeted therapy in a population at risk for osteoarthritis, even the general public can benefit from our results to preventively incorporate appropriate strengthening exercises," Upadhyay Bharadwaj said.

Findings presented at medical meetings are typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about quad exercises for knee arthritis.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

People with long COVID exhibit structural changes in brain, scans show
Health News // 2 hours ago
People with long COVID exhibit structural changes in brain, scans show
People with long COVID exhibit brain changes that are different from the brains of fully recovered COVID-19 patients, a new brain scan study reports.
2 deaths, 45 hospitalizations linked to salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, pre-cut fruit
Health News // 2 days ago
2 deaths, 45 hospitalizations linked to salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, pre-cut fruit
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit has caused 45 hospitalizations and two deaths, the CDC says.
New type of bacterial infection could be behind recent dog illnesses
Health News // 4 days ago
New type of bacterial infection could be behind recent dog illnesses
A new type of bacterial infection could be the culprit behind a mysterious canine respiratory illness that has been infecting dogs from coast to coast, New Hampshire researchers say.
Holiday food brings higher risk of food poisoning if safety ignored, experts warn
Health News // 4 days ago
Holiday food brings higher risk of food poisoning if safety ignored, experts warn
Food safety is particularly important as people prepare for holiday festivities, poison control center experts warn.
Many seniors lack follow-up care after serious fall with head trauma
Health News // 5 days ago
Many seniors lack follow-up care after serious fall with head trauma
Four of every 10 American seniors who suffer a fall and end up in the ER with head trauma get no follow-up care once they go home, a new study finds.
Environmental contaminants linked to higher breast cancer rates in urban vs. rural areas
Health News // 5 days ago
Environmental contaminants linked to higher breast cancer rates in urban vs. rural areas
Environmental contaminants may be driving higher rates of breast cancer in urban areas compared to rural locales, a new North Carolina study finds.
AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked
Health News // 5 days ago
AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help assess lung cancer risk in nonsmokers, a new study shows.
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Health News // 6 days ago
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Researchers now think they've cracked the mystery of why some people get "red wine headaches." Quercetin, a flavanol found in fruits and vegetables, appears to be the culprit.
AI may diagnose autism in children much earlier, study says
Health News // 6 days ago
AI may diagnose autism in children much earlier, study says
NEW YORK, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A novel artificial intelligence system could diagnose autism much earlier in children, according to research to be presented this week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago.
U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests
Health News // 6 days ago
U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests
A new round of four free COVID-19 tests is available for order from the federal government, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 deaths, 45 hospitalizations linked to salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, pre-cut fruit
2 deaths, 45 hospitalizations linked to salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, pre-cut fruit
New type of bacterial infection could be behind recent dog illnesses
New type of bacterial infection could be behind recent dog illnesses
People with long COVID exhibit structural changes in brain, scans show
People with long COVID exhibit structural changes in brain, scans show
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
Deaths from measles surged 43% to 136,000 last year
Deaths from measles surged 43% to 136,000 last year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement