Nov. 24, 2023 / 4:20 PM

2 deaths, 45 hospitalizations linked to salmonella outbreak in cantaloupe, pre-cut fruit

By Joe Fisher
Salmonella seen under a microscope. File Photo courtesy of James Archer/Public Health Image Library for CDC
Salmonella seen under a microscope. File Photo courtesy of James Archer/Public Health Image Library for CDC

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit has caused 45 hospitalizations and two deaths, the CDC says.

Ninety-nine cases related to the outbreak have been reported in 32 states, including 56 new cases this week. Both deaths also occurred this week.

The CDC has issued an alert for whole cantaloupes carrying a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy." The number "4050" and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique" appears on both stickers.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall on these cantaloupes on Wednesday. The recall applies to Malachita and Rudy brand cantaloupes sold between Oct. 10, and Nov. 3, and "Malachita / Z Farms" labeled cantaloupes sold between Oct. 31, and Nov. 9.

Pre-cut fruit products under the Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brands have also been recalled. This recall includes cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mix and fruit mix products sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia."

Recalls were issued on Nov. 14, for ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products, and Vineyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes. The ALDI recall includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks and pineapple spears distributed between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31. These products are sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Vineyard recall includes its fruit medley cup, cantaloupe cube, fruit mix kit, cantaloupe cubes, melon variety pack and three melon cups and medlies sold between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10.

The CDC advises throwing away any recalled products or returning them to the store that they were bought, and washing surfaces that may have touched the products.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, a fever higher than 102-degrees Fahrenheit, bloody stool, vomiting and dehydration. Symptoms may start as early as six hours after ingesting the bacteria or up to six days later.

Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to severe illness and death from salmonella infection.

