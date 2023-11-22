Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 22, 2023 / 7:24 PM

New type of bacterial infection could be behind recent dog illnesses, researchers say

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay Reporter
Genetic sequencing of samples from 70 infected dogs from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts has revealed a previously unknown bacterium, researchers from the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory wrote in a recent online report. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Genetic sequencing of samples from 70 infected dogs from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts has revealed a previously unknown bacterium, researchers from the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory wrote in a recent online report. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A new type of bacterial infection could be the culprit behind a mysterious canine respiratory illness that has been infecting dogs from coast to coast, New Hampshire researchers say.

Genetic sequencing of samples from 70 infected dogs from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts has revealed a previously unknown bacterium, researchers from the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory wrote in an online report.

Advertisement

One of the researchers, Dr. David Needle, described the germ as a "funky bacterium" in an interview with CBS News.

"It's smaller than a normal bacterium in its size and in the size of its genome," said Needle, pathology section chief at the University of New Hampshire College of Life Sciences and Agriculture in Durham, N.H. "Long story short, it's a weird bacterium that can be tough to find and sequence."

Related

The illness resembles kennel cough, but doesn't respond to standard medical treatments, the New Hampshire researchers said.

Advertisement

It starts with a cough, runny eyes and sneezing that can last for weeks, but can progress to pneumonia and, in rare cases, death.

All breeds appear to be vulnerable to the illness, researchers said. Evidence suggests it's limited to dogs, and humans cannot be infected.

The researchers now are working with samples that have been received from Oregon, and anticipate more from Colorado, Illinois and other affected states, their post said.

They chose to share results online prior to publishing a research article in hope that the information would help vets treat outbreaks in their communities.

If the new bacterium is the culprit, it could explain why some dogs progress to fatal pneumonia, Dr. Karl Jandrey, a professor of clinical small animal emergency and critical care at the University of California-Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, told CBS.

Smaller pathogens have an easier time making it down into the deep parts of the lungs, potentially causing pneumonia, Jandrey said.

The New Hampshire researchers have been trying unsuccessfully to grow the new bacteria in the lab, which is necessary to figure out which antibiotics will work best against it, they told CBS.

Based on the bacterium's structure, the antibiotic doxycycline might be effective against it, Needle said.

Advertisement

At least 12 states have reported cases of the respiratory illness, according to CBS.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has received more than 200 case reports from veterinarians since mid-August, according to a Nov. 21 online post from the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA).

"We suggest caution rather than worry," the association said. "The number of cases reported to ODA represents a very small percentage of Oregon's dog population."

Other states with cases of the canine illness include California, Indiana, Washington, Idaho, Georgia and Florida.

The New Hampshire researchers said that people can protect their pets by avoiding contact with other dogs, ensuring that their dog is up-to-date on all vaccinations, and contacting their vet the minute their dog develops a cough or sneeze.

"No specific preventative measures or treatments are known now, and the likely timeline of development/understanding of these is long, so the above measures are the best choice," the researchers said in their report.

People traveling for the holidays should reconsider leaving their pets at a kennel while they're away, particularly if the facility keeps dogs in close quarters and requires that they share communal water bowls, the OVMA said.

"Just like with other respiratory pathogens, the more contacts your dog has, the greater the risk of encountering a dog that's infectious," the OVMA wrote.

Advertisement

A dog walker or house sitter might be a better option for protecting the family dog while you're away, experts said.

More information

The New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has more about the mystery respiratory syndrome.

SOURCES: CBS News; New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory; Oregon Veterinary Medical Association

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Holiday food brings higher risk of food poisoning if safety ignored, experts warn
Health News // 1 hour ago
Holiday food brings higher risk of food poisoning if safety ignored, experts warn
Food safety is particularly important as people prepare for holiday festivities, poison control center experts warn.
Many seniors lack follow-up care after serious fall with head trauma
Health News // 8 hours ago
Many seniors lack follow-up care after serious fall with head trauma
Four of every 10 American seniors who suffer a fall and end up in the ER with head trauma get no follow-up care once they go home, a new study finds.
Environmental contaminants linked to higher breast cancer rates in urban vs. rural areas
Health News // 9 hours ago
Environmental contaminants linked to higher breast cancer rates in urban vs. rural areas
Environmental contaminants may be driving higher rates of breast cancer in urban areas compared to rural locales, a new North Carolina study finds.
AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked
Health News // 9 hours ago
AI tool assesses cancer risk in people who have never smoked
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help assess lung cancer risk in nonsmokers, a new study shows.
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Researchers now think they've cracked the mystery of why some people get "red wine headaches." Quercetin, a flavanol found in fruits and vegetables, appears to be the culprit.
AI may diagnose autism in children much earlier, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
AI may diagnose autism in children much earlier, study says
NEW YORK, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A novel artificial intelligence system could diagnose autism much earlier in children, according to research to be presented this week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America in Chicago.
U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests
Health News // 2 days ago
U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests
A new round of four free COVID-19 tests is available for order from the federal government, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday.
Doubts surround European sturgeon caviar's authenticity, legality
Health News // 2 days ago
Doubts surround European sturgeon caviar's authenticity, legality
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- As much as half of all caviar being sold by some eastern European countries native to the sturgeon may come from illegally caught endangered wild sturgeon, is falsely labeled or is not even caviar, a study shows.
Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe hospitalizes 17 people
Health News // 2 days ago
Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe hospitalizes 17 people
Salmonella-tainted cantaloupe has landed 17 people in the hospital, warns the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tiny device can monitor vital signs from inside the body
Health News // 2 days ago
Tiny device can monitor vital signs from inside the body
A new 'technopill' can safely monitor a person's vital signs from inside their bodies, researchers report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Researchers identify quercetin as possible cause of 'red wine headaches'
Doubts surround European sturgeon caviar's authenticity, legality
Doubts surround European sturgeon caviar's authenticity, legality
U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests
U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests
Minimally invasive procedure may restore sense of smell after COVID-19
Minimally invasive procedure may restore sense of smell after COVID-19
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement