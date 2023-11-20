Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 3:32 PM

U.S. government offers new round of free COVID-19 tests

By Dennis Thompson & Carole Tanzer Miller, HealthDay News
A new round of COVID-19 tests will start shipping for free starting the week of Nov. 27. UPI Photo
A new round of COVID-19 tests will start shipping for free starting the week of Nov. 27. UPI Photo

A new round of four free COVID-19 tests is available for order from the federal government, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday.

The free additional tests are being made available as health officials prepare for an expected resurgence in the virus due to holiday gatherings and the ongoing cold and flu season.

Advertisement

Tests will start shipping for free starting the week of Nov. 27, the USPS says on its ordering website.

Tests also can be ordered online at COVID.gov, same as the last round of free tests offered in September.

Related

Households that didn't order in September will be able to place two orders at the same time, for a total of eight free COVID-19 tests.

About 56 million tests have been delivered so far this season, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). That means about 14 million American households have requested tests.

HHS supplies the tests out of a stockpile of previously purchased kits.

Some kits might show expired dates, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the expirations of many home COVID-19 tests.

The COVID.gov and USPS websites urge people to check the expiration date of COVID-19 tests they have on hand against dates posted at the FDA website, to avoid tossing out still-good tests that bear an now-inaccurate past-due expiration date.

Advertisement

Health officials are urging Americans to use COVID-19 tests whenever sick, to reduce the risk of spreading the disease. People who test positive are urged to isolate, even if they aren't symptomatic.

COVID-19 testing also can help people detect their illness early enough to seek out a course of Paxlovid, the antiviral medication approved to prevent severe illness.

Health officials have been closely tracking COVID-19 data, and expect cases to increase this winter.

ER visits and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 infections have started to rise slightly nationwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 still makes up the largest share of ER visits for viral respiratory illnesses in the U.S., despite flu and RSV trends accelerating in recent weeks, CBS News says.

Officials also are asking people to take other steps to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I hope you're still wearing masks when you need to. I hope you're getting that updated vaccine," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told a group of public health organizations last week, according to CBS News.

Becerra said he recently got back from a cross-country flight with his 90-year-old mother.

"There weren't many people masked, but we were, thank God. Actually, she's the one that brought out the mask first and reminded me, because the last thing I need is for her going into Thanksgiving to have contracted COVID," Becerra said.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more about ordering free at-home COVID tests.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Doubts surround European sturgeon caviar's authenticity, legality
Health News // 4 hours ago
Doubts surround European sturgeon caviar's authenticity, legality
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- As much as half of all caviar being sold by some eastern European countries native to the sturgeon may come from illegally caught endangered wild sturgeon, is falsely labeled or is not even caviar, a study shows.
Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe hospitalizes 17 people
Health News // 5 hours ago
Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe hospitalizes 17 people
Salmonella-tainted cantaloupe has landed 17 people in the hospital, warns the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tiny device can monitor vital signs from inside the body
Health News // 5 hours ago
Tiny device can monitor vital signs from inside the body
A new 'technopill' can safely monitor a person's vital signs from inside their bodies, researchers report.
Minimally invasive procedure may restore sense of smell after COVID-19
Health News // 5 hours ago
Minimally invasive procedure may restore sense of smell after COVID-19
A minimally invasive procedure that's long been used to ease headaches and irregular heartbeats might also restore a sense of smell to people who lost it after COVID-19, new research shows.
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
Health News // 11 hours ago
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
NEW YORK, Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Having hidden belly fat in midlife is associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease, new research indicates.
Woman's death raises concerns about marijuana-processing plants
Health News // 3 days ago
Woman's death raises concerns about marijuana-processing plants
A young woman working at a Massachusetts cannabis-processing facility who developed new-onset asthma and later died of a fatal asthma attack is the first such fatality in the burgeoning industry, a new report finds.
Early evidence points to cinnamon as source of lead in recalled fruit puree pouches
Health News // 3 days ago
Early evidence points to cinnamon as source of lead in recalled fruit puree pouches
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it has found early evidence that cinnamon may be the source of high levels of lead in fruit puree pouches that have now sickened 34 children.
FDA takes action against e-cigarettes that look like toys, drinks, kids' items
Health News // 3 days ago
FDA takes action against e-cigarettes that look like toys, drinks, kids' items
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking action against e-cigarettes disguised to look like everyday items that appeal to young people.
Seniors in poor physical, mental health are vulnerable to scams
Health News // 3 days ago
Seniors in poor physical, mental health are vulnerable to scams
Among people aged 50 to 80, those who reported being in fair or poor physical or mental health, those with disabilities and those who rated their memory as fair or poor were more likely to have been the victim of fraud.
Air filters may not reduce risk of catching airborne virus, study shows
Health News // 3 days ago
Air filters may not reduce risk of catching airborne virus, study shows
Air filters might help keep the air in your home fresh, but a new review finds they don't appear to reduce your risk of catching an airborne virus.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
Hidden belly fat in midlife linked to Alzheimer's disease, research indicates
FDA blocks sale of Utah-based Balance of Nature supplements
FDA blocks sale of Utah-based Balance of Nature supplements
Woman's death raises concerns about marijuana-processing plants
Woman's death raises concerns about marijuana-processing plants
Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe hospitalizes 17 people
Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe hospitalizes 17 people
Minimally invasive procedure may restore sense of smell after COVID-19
Minimally invasive procedure may restore sense of smell after COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement