Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 10:09 AM

Exposure to pesticides linked to lower sperm concentrations in men

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A review of 25 studies spanning nearly 50 years found consistent links between lower sperm concentrations and two widely used classes of insecticides, organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates. Photo by Mirko Fabian/Pexels
A review of 25 studies spanning nearly 50 years found consistent links between lower sperm concentrations and two widely used classes of insecticides, organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates. Photo by Mirko Fabian/Pexels

Pesticide exposure appears to be linked to lower sperm concentrations in men around the world, a new large-scale evidence review has concluded.

A review of 25 studies spanning nearly 50 years found consistent links between lower sperm concentrations and two widely used classes of insecticides, organophosphates and N-methyl carbamates, researchers said.

Advertisement

"This review is the most comprehensive review to date," said senior researcher Melissa Perry, dean of the George Mason University College of Public Health in Fairfax, Va. "The evidence available has reached a point that we must take regulatory action to reduce insecticide exposure."

Perry's team systematically reviewed 25 human studies of occupational and environmental insecticide exposure, conducted over the past half-century.

The findings, published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives, revealed evidence of robust associations between insecticide exposure and lower sperm concentration.

"Understanding how insecticides affect sperm concentration in humans is critical given their ubiquity in the environment and documented reproductive hazards," said co-researcher Lauren Ellis, a doctoral student at Northeastern University. "Insecticides are a concern for public health and all men, who are exposed primarily through the consumption of contaminated food and water."

More information

The Mayo Clinic has more on healthy sperm.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide may cut fat in liver
Health News // 11 minutes ago
Experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide may cut fat in liver
Retatrutide, an experimental weight-loss drug that could compete against blockbusters Wegovy and Zepbound, may work wonders for obese folks with liver disease, new research shows.
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Health News // 4 hours ago
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. medical insurance claims for treatment for eating disorders jumped 65% as a percentage of all claim lines between 2018 and 2022, according to a new report from an independent provider of medical claims.
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Intermittent fasting is associated with higher energy and improved mood, a large study by researchers in Britain confirmed.
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Health News // 23 hours ago
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Women who don't get enough sleep might have an increased risk of diabetes, an effect even more pronounced in postmenopausal females, a new study finds.
Feeling depressed? Some people you know probably are, too
Health News // 1 day ago
Feeling depressed? Some people you know probably are, too
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Research suggests that more residents of the United States have been diagnosed with depression than in other countries, and while this may be debatable, a lot of people nationally don't feel very good about themselves.
20% of those who take Paxlovid experience rebound COVID-19, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
20% of those who take Paxlovid experience rebound COVID-19, study says
Paxlovid helps prevent severe COVID-19, but it also might significantly increase a person's risk of a rebound case, a new study confirms.
Health officials warn of lead poisoning in kids after fruit puree recall
Health News // 1 day ago
Health officials warn of lead poisoning in kids after fruit puree recall
Doctors need to be on the lookout for lead poisoning in children as the latest tally of kids exposed to the toxin after consuming pouches of cinnamon-flavored apple puree climbed to 22, health officials said.
Nick Jonas joins national campaign to 'See The Signs' of diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Nick Jonas joins national campaign to 'See The Signs' of diabetes
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nick Jonas has teamed up with Beyond Type 1 to announce a new national campaign called "See The Signs," to help people identify the symptoms of diabetes, which if undiagnosed could lead to complications or death.
Acupuncture could help relieve chronic hives, Chinese study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Acupuncture could help relieve chronic hives, Chinese study finds
NEW YORK, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Acupuncture may offer limited relief to patients with chronic hives, a new Chinese study indicates.
Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women
Health News // 1 day ago
Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women
The gap in life expectancy between American men and women is now the biggest it has been since the mid-1990s -- almost six years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women
Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women
Genetic testing can determine if high cholesterol is inherited, study says
Genetic testing can determine if high cholesterol is inherited, study says
Feeling depressed? Some people you know probably are, too
Feeling depressed? Some people you know probably are, too
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement