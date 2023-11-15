Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Herniated discs could be repaired with biologic patch one day, researchers say

By Clyde Hughes
This is a 3D reconstruction of a tension-activated repair patch. Image courtesy of Penn Medicine
This is a 3D reconstruction of a tension-activated repair patch. Image courtesy of Penn Medicine

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- New, preclinical research by Penn Medicine and others revealed how a biologic patch activated by natural motion could become a key weapon in repairing herniated discs in the back and relieving pain.

Details of the research on the "tension-activated repair patches," or TARPs, conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and the CMC VA Medical Center, were published Wednesday in the journal Translational Medicine.

Advertisement

The researchers said TARPs allow the body's natural mechanics to activate the release of anti-inflammatory molecules from the microcapsules within the patch. Theoretically, the patch should work even if a person lies still for months.

In short, the study's authors said the patch makes it seem as though there was never a hole caused by the herniated disc, preventing a worsening of pain related to disc degeneration.

Related

"Currently, there is no curative treatment for disc herniation, and the best thing out there is just like sticking a plain rubber plug into a hole in a tire. It will stay for a while, but it won't make a great seal," said co-senior author Robert Mauck, a professor in orthopedic surgery and director of the McKay Laboratory for Orthopaedic Surgery Research at Penn.

Advertisement

"The patch we've developed is like the plug plus glue, so you're actually bonding the patch. And since biomechanical movement activates the patch and makes it seal more strongly, it's like having your tire patch get stronger the more miles you put on it."

Herniation in the spine happens when one of the soft discs that sits between the vertebrae develops a split or a hole, and the soft interior squeezes through.

That is when the discs lose their tension and are unable to cushion the spine as usual, causing pain. Penn Medicine and CMC VA Medical Center researchers said they created TARPs to not just plug the hole, but allow tension to build back up and recushion the vertebrae.

"The disc is a very complex tissue, which is different from muscle and skin in that it cannot heal its own structure and, in fact, continues to degenerate over time once its structure is compromised," said Ana Peredo, who conducted the research during her doctoral studies in bioengineering at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Penn.

"We set out to recover the disc's mechanical integrity while simultaneously attenuating inflammation in order to prevent further tissue damage and retain as much tissue function as possible."

Advertisement

Co-senior author Harvey Smith, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery and attending physician at the VA medical center, said the patch is meant to be an early intervention that may change the course of disease progression.

"Currently there's no treatment to mitigate recurring herniations that actually heal the disc," he said. "So, we're looking at a disease that is very common in younger, working-age people that, downstream, leads to severe disc disease and the need for spinal fusion. The more we can prevent that, the better."

The authors said the patch could have veterinary applications, as well.

"I have been working with emerging non-fusion spine technologies for 20 years, with very few making it to human clinical trials and beyond," said Thomas Schaer, a veterinary surgeon and director of the Institute for Medical Translation, New Bolton Center, at the Penn School of Veterinary Medicine.

"This team has been working together for 15 years, and I believe we are practicing a highly focused approach to research that has significant potential for a translational breakthrough across a broad spectrum of spine care, not just for human patients, but possibly also for our furry dog friends."

Latest Headlines

Nicotine pouches don't curb cravings, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Nicotine pouches don't curb cravings, study shows
Oral nicotine pouches might be marketed as an alternative to cigarettes, but they do little to curb smokers' nicotine cravings, a new study finds.
Experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide may cut fat in liver
Health News // 3 hours ago
Experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide may cut fat in liver
Retatrutide, an experimental weight-loss drug that could compete against blockbusters Wegovy and Zepbound, may work wonders for obese folks with liver disease, new research shows.
Exposure to pesticides linked to lower sperm concentrations in men
Health News // 4 hours ago
Exposure to pesticides linked to lower sperm concentrations in men
Pesticide exposure appears to be linked to lower sperm concentrations in men around the world, a new large-scale evidence review has concluded.
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Health News // 7 hours ago
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. medical insurance claims for treatment for eating disorders jumped 65% as a percentage of all claim lines between 2018 and 2022, according to a new report from an independent provider of medical claims.
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Intermittent fasting is associated with higher energy and improved mood, a large study by researchers in Britain confirmed.
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Health News // 1 day ago
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Women who don't get enough sleep might have an increased risk of diabetes, an effect even more pronounced in postmenopausal females, a new study finds.
Feeling depressed? Some people you know probably are, too
Health News // 1 day ago
Feeling depressed? Some people you know probably are, too
NEW YORK, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Research suggests that more residents of the United States have been diagnosed with depression than in other countries, and while this may be debatable, a lot of people nationally don't feel very good about themselves.
20% of those who take Paxlovid experience rebound COVID-19, study says
Health News // 1 day ago
20% of those who take Paxlovid experience rebound COVID-19, study says
Paxlovid helps prevent severe COVID-19, but it also might significantly increase a person's risk of a rebound case, a new study confirms.
Health officials warn of lead poisoning in kids after fruit puree recall
Health News // 1 day ago
Health officials warn of lead poisoning in kids after fruit puree recall
Doctors need to be on the lookout for lead poisoning in children as the latest tally of kids exposed to the toxin after consuming pouches of cinnamon-flavored apple puree climbed to 22, health officials said.
Nick Jonas joins national campaign to 'See The Signs' of diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Nick Jonas joins national campaign to 'See The Signs' of diabetes
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Singer Nick Jonas has teamed up with Beyond Type 1 to announce a new national campaign called "See The Signs," to help people identify the symptoms of diabetes, which if undiagnosed could lead to complications or death.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Shortened sleep may increase risk of diabetes in women
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Intermittent fasting may improve mood, energy, hunger, large study confirms
Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women
Gap in life expectancy widens between men and women
Genetic testing can determine if high cholesterol is inherited, study says
Genetic testing can determine if high cholesterol is inherited, study says
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
U.S. eating disorder insurance claims jumped 65% in 2018-2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement