Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 11:01 AM

FDA approves vaccine to prevent infection with the chikungunya virus

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
The single-dose shot, known as Ixchiq, is approved for adults who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The single-dose shot, known as Ixchiq, is approved for adults who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The first vaccine to prevent infection with the chikungunya virus was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

The single-dose shot, known as Ixchiq, is approved for adults who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

Advertisement

"Infection with chikungunya virus can lead to severe disease and prolonged health problems, particularly for older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an agency news release announcing the approval. "Today's approval addresses an unmet medical need and is an important advancement in the prevention of a potentially debilitating disease with limited treatment options."

Chikungunya is an emerging global health threat, with at least 5 million cases of chikungunya virus infection reported during the past 15 years, the agency said. The highest risk of infection is seen in tropical and subtropical regions of Africa, Southeast Asia and parts of the Americas where chikungunya virus-carrying mosquitos are endemic. Unfortunately, climate change has allowed the virus to spread to new parts of the world, the FDA added.

Advertisement

Before 2006, the virus was rarely identified in U.S. travelers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but studies have identified a couple dozen cases in the U.S. travelers between 2006 and 2013. Then, in late 2014, local transmitted cases were reported in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

People who get sick with chikungunya typically have a fever and can develop joint pain. They may also experience a headache, muscle pain and a rash. For some, the joint pain can be severe and last for years. Among newborns, chikungunya can be a potentially deadly threat, the FDA noted.

Ixchiq contains a live, weakened version of the virus, so it may cause symptoms that mimic an actual infection.

The prescribing information that comes with the vaccine carries a warning that it is not known whether the weakened vaccine virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her newborn, and it is not clear whether the vaccine virus can harm a baby.

Because there's no treatment for chikungunya, doctors usually tell patients to rest, drink lots of fluids and take over-the-counter medication to manage their fever or pain, the FDA said. But experts noted that a vaccine is the best option for people vulnerable to the virus.

Advertisement

The FDA is requiring that vaccine maker Valneva do a post-market study to make sure there are no serious side effects with the vaccine.

The most common side effects reported in studies submitted for the vaccine's approval included headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, tenderness at the injection site and being tired.

Just 2% of those who got the vaccine had severe chikungunya-like adverse reactions that required medical intervention, the FDA said, and only two of the nearly 3,500 people in the trials had to go to a hospital because of a reaction.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on chikungunya virus.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

More U.S. military families turning to food banks
Health News // 48 minutes ago
More U.S. military families turning to food banks
About one in eight military families are turning to food banks and community pantries to make ends meet and feed their children, a new study finds.
Loss of peripheral vision dramatically increases risk of car crash, study finds
Health News // 1 hour ago
Loss of peripheral vision dramatically increases risk of car crash, study finds
Loss of peripheral vision can dramatically increase the risk of a car crash, Australian researchers presented in findings this week.
Arkansas man receives first-ever face transplant, including whole new eye
Health News // 4 hours ago
Arkansas man receives first-ever face transplant, including whole new eye
An Arkansas man maimed by a massive electrical shock to his face has successfully received the world's first whole-eye and partial face transplant.
Loss of taste, smell resolves within 3 years of COVID-19 infection, study shows
Health News // 22 hours ago
Loss of taste, smell resolves within 3 years of COVID-19 infection, study shows
There's good news for folks who lost some of their sense of taste and smell after a bout of mild COVID-19: New research shows this side effect largely resolves by three years after infection.
Report: Majority of U.S. nursing home workers remains unvaccinated for flu, COVID-19
Health News // 22 hours ago
Report: Majority of U.S. nursing home workers remains unvaccinated for flu, COVID-19
Healthcare workers at America's nursing homes are woefully under-vaccinated for both flu and COVID-19, threatening their own health and that of the frail elderly patients under their care, a new report finds.
Gargling, rinsing nasal passages with saline solution may ease COVID-19 symptoms
Health News // 23 hours ago
Gargling, rinsing nasal passages with saline solution may ease COVID-19 symptoms
If you're suffering from COVID-19, you might want to grab a glass of warm water and a shaker of salt.
Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health
A kinder, more thoughtful workplace can lead to better heart health among older employees, a new study finds.
A special toothpaste might suppress peanut allergy in adults
Health News // 1 day ago
A special toothpaste might suppress peanut allergy in adults
Researchers are testing a toothpaste that aims to let patients who are sensitive to peanuts and other foods simply brush their allergies away.
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Health News // 1 day ago
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
The best way to prevent cervical cancer in women is to give HPV vaccines to both boys and girls, a new study argues.
Patients with eczema may experience depression, anxiety, study shows
Health News // 1 day ago
Patients with eczema may experience depression, anxiety, study shows
People with eczema are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, and it worsens when additional allergic symptoms occur, according to a new study.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health
Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health
Arkansas man receives first-ever face transplant, including whole new eye
Arkansas man receives first-ever face transplant, including whole new eye
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement