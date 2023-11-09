Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Reducing work-life stress linked to improvements in heart health

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Older workers' heart health risk factors decreased significantly when their office employed interventions designed to reduce work-family conflicts, researchers said. Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels
Older workers' heart health risk factors decreased significantly when their office employed interventions designed to reduce work-family conflicts, researchers said. Photo by Sora Shimazaki/Pexels

A kinder, more thoughtful workplace can lead to better heart health among older employees, a new study finds.

Older workers' heart health risk factors decreased significantly when their office employed interventions designed to reduce work-family conflicts, researchers report in Wednesday's issue of the American Journal of Public Health.

Advertisement

Specifically, their heart risk factors reflected those of people 5 to 10 years younger when their workplace culture provided them better flexibility and support.

"The study illustrates how working conditions are important social determinants of health," said co-lead researcher Lisa Berkman, director of the Harvard Center for Population and Development Studies.

Related

"When stressful workplace conditions and work-family conflict were mitigated, we saw a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease among more vulnerable employees, without any negative impact on their productivity," Berkman added in a Harvard news release. "These findings could be particularly consequential for low- and middle-wage workers who traditionally have less control over their schedules and job demands and are subject to greater health inequities."

For the study, researchers worked with two companies -- an IT company with 555 participating employees and a long-term care company with 973 participating employees.

The researchers trained company supervisors on strategies that support employees' personal and family lives. Teams of supervisors and employees also attended hands-on trainings to identify new ways to increase employees' control over their schedules and workflow.

Advertisement

The workplace changes didn't have a significant effect on all employee's heart health risk factors, researchers found.

But there were significant improvements for workers who entered the study with high heart risk scores.

Those employees at the IT company saw a reduction in their heart risk scores equivalent to 5.5 years of age-related changes, researchers found.

Results were even more striking at the long-term care company, where employees saw a reduction equivalent to 10.3 years.

Age also played a role. Employees over 45 with higher heart risk scores were more likely to see an improvement than younger workers.

"The intervention was designed to change the culture of the workplace over time, with the intention of reducing conflict between employees' work and personal lives and ultimately improving their health," said co-lead researcher Orfeu Buxton, director of the Sleep, Health & Society Collaboratory at Penn State University. "Now we know such changes can improve employee health and should be more broadly implemented."

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about heart health risk factors.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

A special toothpaste might suppress peanut allergy in adults
Health News // 25 minutes ago
A special toothpaste might suppress peanut allergy in adults
Researchers are testing a toothpaste that aims to let patients who are sensitive to peanuts and other foods simply brush their allergies away.
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Health News // 1 hour ago
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
The best way to prevent cervical cancer in women is to give HPV vaccines to both boys and girls, a new study argues.
Patients with eczema may experience depression, anxiety, study shows
Health News // 2 hours ago
Patients with eczema may experience depression, anxiety, study shows
People with eczema are more likely to experience depression and anxiety, and it worsens when additional allergic symptoms occur, according to a new study.
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
Health News // 17 hours ago
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Zepbound, which is manufactured by Eli Lilly, approval to be prescribed as a weight-management treatment, paving the way for more people to gain access to the medication.
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
Health News // 1 day ago
Routine CT scans may improve odds of surviving lung cancer
For smokers and former smokers, getting annual CT scans of the chest to catch lung cancers early dramatically improves survival, new research shows.
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
Health News // 1 day ago
Doctors save man with double-lung transplant, breast implants
A surgical team saved a man by removing his infected lungs and replacing them with an engineered "artificial lung" supported by breast implants while awaiting a double-lung transplant.
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
Health News // 1 day ago
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday called for urgent action in ending the increase of newborn syphilis cases and warning about the spike in sexually transmitted infections.
Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
Health News // 2 days ago
Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
LONDON, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Blood tests can reliably detect warning signs of inflammatory bowel disease much earlier than previously thought, paving the way for preventative or prophylactic action to be taken before the illness progresses.
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Health News // 2 days ago
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Hundreds of clinics may be using false and misleading statements in online advertising to sell off-label and unapproved ketamine -- an injectable, short-acting anesthetic -- to treat mental health conditions and pain.
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
Health News // 2 days ago
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
When doctors advise patients to lose weight, an optimistic approach is more likely to get results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
FDA authorizes use of diabetes drug tirzepatide for weight loss
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Immunizing boys against HPV may help prevent cervical cancers
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement