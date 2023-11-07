Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 1:18 PM

CDC sounds alarm on newborn syphilis 'epidemic'

By Clyde Hughes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many barriers exist to testing for syphilis during pregnancy. Photo by NIAID/Wikimedia Commons
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says many barriers exist to testing for syphilis during pregnancy. Photo by NIAID/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Calling it a tipping point in the explosion of the number of babies born with syphilis in the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said Tuesday that medical professionals and communities need to more aggressive in identifying the infections and treating them at their earliest stages.

The CDC said more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in 2022, more than 10 times the number in 2012. The data of newborn syphilis cases have gone hand-in-hand with the epidemic of syphilis cases among child-bearing women.

Advertisement

"The congenital syphilis crisis in the United States has skyrocketed at a heartbreaking rate," CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deborah Houry said in a news release.

"New actions are needed to prevent more family tragedies. We're calling on healthcare providers, public health systems, and communities to take additional steps to connect mothers and babies with the care they need."

Advertisement

Houry said at a midday news conference that many cases are newborn syphilis are "extremely preventable," but far too many times patients often are poor and without access to routine care.

"Syphilis is increasing in all age groups in the U.S.," Houry said. "The STI rate in this country is continuing to escalate. As an emergency physician, I saw patients who didn't have access to regular care.

"As a result I would diagnose infections when I was seeing them for abdominal pain or another complication."

Houry said the medical community should be more aggressive in testing and treating cases early, making sure probing for syphilis is part of their routine when pregnancies are concerned.

"These efforts must reach people where they are so that every mother and baby get the support, they need to stay healthy," she said.

Dr. Laura Bachmann, chief medical officer for the CDC's Division of STD Prevention, said testing should be the start of care for these patients, not the end. She said initial testing is where too many patients are falling through the cracks and not receiving proper care.

"By treating patients quickly rather than waiting for the results of a follow-up test requiring another visit, we can reduce some of the greatest hurdles of the care some mothers need," she said.

Advertisement

Officials said the women being affected by this sharp rise face combined social and economic factors that prevent them from seeking quality prenatal care along with barriers to prevention and resources.

The CDC said that syphilis during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, infant death and lifelong medical issues.

According to the agency's latest research, 9 in 10 newborn syphilis cases last year could have been prevented with timely testing and treatment during pregnancy.

CDC officials said that more than half of the women who tested positive for syphilis during pregnancy did not receive adequate or timely treatment, and that nearly 40% were among mothers who were not in prenatal care.

"The congenital syphilis epidemic is an unacceptable American crisis," said Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention.

"All pregnant mothers -- regardless of who they are or where they live -- deserve access to care that protects them and their babies from preventable disease," Mermin said.

"Our nation should be proactive and think beyond the OB/GYN's office and bridge prevention gaps. Every encounter a healthcare provider has with a patient during pregnancy is an opportunity to prevent congenital syphilis."

Advertisement

The CDC said barriers women face in getting syphilis treated include ack of insurance, substance use disorder, systemic racism and limited healthcare access.

The CDC said while newborn syphilis cases are increasing overall, babies born to Black, Hispanic, or American Indian/Alaska Native mothers were up to eight times more likely to have newborn syphilis in 2021 than babies born to White mothers.

The agency said such racial and ethnic disparities stem from decades of the deeply entrenched social determination of health that create greater obstacles to quality healthcare services and result in health inequalities such as higher rates of syphilis in some communities.

The CDC made several recommendations Tuesday, including starting syphilis treatment right away following a positive rapid syphilis test during pregnancy and use of rapid syphilis testing and treatment during pregnancy.

The agency also recommended addressing syphilis before pregnancy in counties with high syphilis rate and working with local community health workers who can help to overcome additional barriers to syphilis testing and treatment during pregnancy.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
Health News // 3 hours ago
Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis
LONDON, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Blood tests can reliably detect warning signs of inflammatory bowel disease much earlier than previously thought, paving the way for preventative or prophylactic action to be taken before the illness progresses.
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Health News // 3 hours ago
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Hundreds of clinics may be using false and misleading statements in online advertising to sell off-label and unapproved ketamine -- an injectable, short-acting anesthetic -- to treat mental health conditions and pain.
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
Health News // 4 hours ago
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
When doctors advise patients to lose weight, an optimistic approach is more likely to get results.
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Health News // 23 hours ago
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Amid reports of more illnesses and additional product recalls, U.S. health officials have expanded their investigation into potentially lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon pureed fruit.
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Health News // 1 day ago
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones might prove a feasible way to deliver lifesaving defibrillators to cardiac arrests in remote areas, a new research simulation suggests.
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
An experimental pacemaker is able to partially recharge its own battery by using heartbeats to generate fresh electrical energy, researchers report.
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two new preliminary studies on recreational marijuana use and health strengthen existing evidence that regular intake negatively impacts heart and brain health, according to the American Heart Association.
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Keeping the heart healthy may slow the pace of aging and prevent the risk of cardiovascular and age-related diseases while extending life, a preliminary study suggests.
False-positive mammogram linked to higher risk of breast cancer
Health News // 4 days ago
False-positive mammogram linked to higher risk of breast cancer
Women who have a false-positive result on a screening mammogram may have an increased risk of breast cancer for up to 20 years, a large new study finds.
Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans
Health News // 4 days ago
Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans
As many as 1 in 3 people who fall ill with COVID-19 will develop long COVID, with symptoms that can persist for months or years, a new study estimates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement