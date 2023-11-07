Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Blood tests offer hope for early diagnosis of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis

By Paul Godfrey
New research published Tuesday suggests blood tests can reliably detect warning signs of inflammatory bowel disease much earlier than previously thought, paving the way for proactive treatment or preventative lifestyle changes before symptoms emerge. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay
New research published Tuesday suggests blood tests can reliably detect warning signs of inflammatory bowel disease much earlier than previously thought, paving the way for proactive treatment or preventative lifestyle changes before symptoms emerge. Photo by derneuemann/Pixabay

LONDON, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Blood tests can reliably detect warning signs of inflammatory bowel disease much earlier than previously thought, paving the way for preventative or prophylactic action to be taken before the illness progresses, according to a new, large-scale study by British and Danish researchers.

A study of 20,000 Danish IBD patients by scientists at the Francis Crick Institute in London and Aalborg University in Copenhagen, published Tuesday in the journal Cell Report Medicine, found changes in blood tests up to eight years before Crohn's disease is diagnosed and up to three years before ulcerative colitis.

Advertisement

The scientists focused in on a mismatch between the length of time sufferers typically experience symptoms before being diagnosed -- about a year -- and the severity of the damage already caused to the bowel at that stage.

They posited that if, as they believed, changes in the gut were actually underway long beforehand, there may be a way to detect them ahead of the onset of symptoms, which are triggered by inflammation in the gut, causing abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Advertisement

Using the study patients' electronic health records going back 10 years to compare blood results with a control group of 4.6 million people with no IBS, the team found changes in a series of minerals, blood cells and markers of inflammation.

The inflammation markers included fecal calprotectin, a molecule released into the gut when there is inflammation, conventionally used to earmark patients with bowel symptoms for further investigation.

However, the counts were within the normal range for standard blood tests and had never previously been looked at. The Francis Crick-Aalborg team was only able to sift them out because of the massive dataset it used for analysis.

"Our research shows that the bowel damage we're seeing at the point of diagnosis is just the tip of the iceberg. So many changes are subtly taking place in the body before the disease takes hold," said James Lee, group leader of the Genetic Mechanisms of Disease Laboratory at Francis Crick.

"This has huge implications for prevention, as it highlights that there's a window of opportunity for treatment. We don't yet know whether preventative measures like changing diet or stopping smoking would stop someone getting these diseases, but this opens the door to that possibility," Lee said.

Advertisement

"It also underscores the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, as many of the changes in the gut are likely to have been happening long before people become ill."

Chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, which are incurable, mostly affect young people and are twice as common as type 1 diabetes, said Tine Jess, director of Aalborg University's Center for Molecular Prediction of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

"Understanding the exact mechanisms behind their development is essential to ultimately prevent the diseases from occurring. Our unique Danish data resources combined with cross-disciplinary and international collaboration help answer yet unanswered questions critical for patients worldwide," Jess said.

First author Marie Vestergaard, an Aalborg University doctoral research student, said IBD turned the lives, hopes and dreams of many young people upside down, but the research findings could herald a brighter future for them.

"As a young person myself, it gets me. I am happy that our research might help predicting who could potentially suffer from IBD and thus start treatment earlier, which would greatly improve their quality of life," she said.

The scientists said the buffer early detection could provide may be a critical factor in Britain, where more than 6,000 of the 25,000 people diagnosed every year go on to wait for over a year to begin treatment from the country's universal National Health Service.

Advertisement

IBS patient groups welcomed the study.

"There are over 500,000 people in the U.K. with Crohn's and Colitis. We know that earlier diagnosis leads to better outcomes for everyone, but waiting lists for diagnostic tests can be long," Crohn's and Colitis U.K. CEO Sarah Sleet said.

"Not only that, many people put off going to their [general practitioner] to get their symptoms checked out -- either because they don't realize how serious they could be, or through fear or embarrassment.

"Anything that could potentially speed up the process of getting an accurate diagnosis is a hugely positive step in the right direction."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Ketamine marketed online using false, misleading claims, study indicates
NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Hundreds of clinics may be using false and misleading statements in online advertising to sell off-label and unapproved ketamine -- an injectable, short-acting anesthetic -- to treat mental health conditions and pain.
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
Health News // 1 hour ago
Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss
When doctors advise patients to lose weight, an optimistic approach is more likely to get results.
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Health News // 20 hours ago
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Amid reports of more illnesses and additional product recalls, U.S. health officials have expanded their investigation into potentially lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon pureed fruit.
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Health News // 1 day ago
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones might prove a feasible way to deliver lifesaving defibrillators to cardiac arrests in remote areas, a new research simulation suggests.
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
An experimental pacemaker is able to partially recharge its own battery by using heartbeats to generate fresh electrical energy, researchers report.
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two new preliminary studies on recreational marijuana use and health strengthen existing evidence that regular intake negatively impacts heart and brain health, according to the American Heart Association.
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Keeping the heart healthy may slow the pace of aging and prevent the risk of cardiovascular and age-related diseases while extending life, a preliminary study suggests.
False-positive mammogram linked to higher risk of breast cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
False-positive mammogram linked to higher risk of breast cancer
Women who have a false-positive result on a screening mammogram may have an increased risk of breast cancer for up to 20 years, a large new study finds.
Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans
Health News // 4 days ago
Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans
As many as 1 in 3 people who fall ill with COVID-19 will develop long COVID, with symptoms that can persist for months or years, a new study estimates.
U.S. teens report high rates of drowsy driving
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. teens report high rates of drowsy driving
Drowsy driving causes thousands of car crashes a year and teen drivers say they are often sleepy behind the wheel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement