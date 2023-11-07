Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 9:42 AM

Optimism linked to greater success at weight loss

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Patients who received counseling a positive approach had the highest observed weight loss at the end of a year. Photo by Andres Ayrton/Pexels
Patients who received counseling a positive approach had the highest observed weight loss at the end of a year. Photo by Andres Ayrton/Pexels

When doctors advise patients to lose weight, an optimistic approach is more likely to get results.

Researchers found that patients were more likely to participate in the recommended program and shed pounds if doctors presented obesity treatments as an "opportunity." They compared that upbeat approach to emphasizing the negative consequences of obesity or using neutral language.

Advertisement

International guidelines recommend that primary care doctors screen patients and offer treatment for those who are overweight or obese. Patients have said that clinicians' words and tone matter to them.

For this study, a University of Oxford team analyzed recordings of doctor-patient conversations at 38 primary care clinics about a free, 12-week behavioral weight-loss intervention. The researchers were looking for relationships between language used in the visit and patient behaviors, such as participation in the program and weight loss outcomes.

Related

The authors characterized these interactions in three ways.

The "good news" approach was the least common. It communicated positivity and optimism, focused on the benefits of weight loss and presented the program as an opportunity.

In that approach, doctors made little mention of obesity, weight or body mass index (an estimate of body fat based on height and weight) as a problem. The information was presently smoothly and quickly, and conveyed excitement.

Advertisement

The "bad news" approach emphasized the "problem" of obesity. Physicians asserted themselves as experts. They focused on challenges of weight control and conveyed that with regret and pessimism.

The "neutral" news delivery, which the researchers saw most often, sounded neither positive nor negative.

Patients who received counseling using the good news approach had the highest observed weight loss at the end of a year. On average, they lost about 10.6 pounds compared to 6 pounds in the bad news group and 2.6 in the neutral news group.

Greater weight loss in the good news group appeared to be driven by higher enrollment in the 12-week weight-loss program. About 87% of people who received the positive talk attended compared with fewer than half of those in the other groups.

Participants' weight-loss outcomes did not vary substantially, regardless of how the initial counseling was delivered.

Study findings were published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.

More information

The World Health Organization has more on obesity.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Health News // 19 hours ago
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
Amid reports of more illnesses and additional product recalls, U.S. health officials have expanded their investigation into potentially lead-tainted pouches of apple cinnamon pureed fruit.
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Health News // 1 day ago
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones might prove a feasible way to deliver lifesaving defibrillators to cardiac arrests in remote areas, a new research simulation suggests.
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
Health News // 1 day ago
Experimental pacemaker partially recharges itself with heartbeats
An experimental pacemaker is able to partially recharge its own battery by using heartbeats to generate fresh electrical energy, researchers report.
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Health News // 1 day ago
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Two new preliminary studies on recreational marijuana use and health strengthen existing evidence that regular intake negatively impacts heart and brain health, according to the American Heart Association.
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Keeping the heart healthy may slow the pace of aging and prevent the risk of cardiovascular and age-related diseases while extending life, a preliminary study suggests.
False-positive mammogram linked to higher risk of breast cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
False-positive mammogram linked to higher risk of breast cancer
Women who have a false-positive result on a screening mammogram may have an increased risk of breast cancer for up to 20 years, a large new study finds.
Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans
Health News // 4 days ago
Long COVID affects 1 in 7 Americans
As many as 1 in 3 people who fall ill with COVID-19 will develop long COVID, with symptoms that can persist for months or years, a new study estimates.
U.S. teens report high rates of drowsy driving
Health News // 4 days ago
U.S. teens report high rates of drowsy driving
Drowsy driving causes thousands of car crashes a year and teen drivers say they are often sleepy behind the wheel.
Awareness of 988 Lifeline highest among those who need it most, survey shows
Health News // 4 days ago
Awareness of 988 Lifeline highest among those who need it most, survey shows
More than a year after its launch, public awareness of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline remains moderate, a new survey found.
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Health News // 4 days ago
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The FDA has proposed a measure that would ban the use of brominated vegetable oil in the U.S. in response to evidence revealing the potential for adverse health effects in humans. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
New studies reinforce link between pot use and heart attack, heart failure, stroke
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
Want to slow aging? Essential Eight checklist holds the key, study suggests
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
FDA expands investigation of potentially lead-tainted pureed fruit pouches
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
FDA moves to ban drink additive linked to thyroid issues, memory loss
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Drones could deliver defibrillators to save patients in cardiac arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement