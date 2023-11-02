Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 2, 2023 / 1:35 PM

Teen smoking study suggests fewer vapers, but hardcore users remain

By Clyde Hughes
A new study suggests that fewer teenagers are smoking and vaping, but the number of hardcore users remain fixed. File Photo by haiberliu/Pixabay
A new study suggests that fewer teenagers are smoking and vaping, but the number of hardcore users remain fixed. File Photo by haiberliu/Pixabay

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- While the use of e-cigarettes is on the decline, one in four teenagers who say they use them are vaping daily, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration released Thursday.

Analyzing data from the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey, researchers found that e-cigarette use was down among respondents by more than 4% in 2023, tumbling to 10% from 14.1%. The percentage of youth using any tobacco product also fell from to 12.6% from 16.5%.

Advertisement

The challenge is that the users appear to be forming lasting habits. The study found that not only are one-fourth of vaping students doing it every day, but also that 10% of all middle school and high school students, roughly 2.8 million, are actively using tobacco products.

"Youth use of tobacco products, in any form, is unsafe," the researchers said. "Youth e-cigarette use remains a critical public health concern. Commercial tobacco use is a leading risk factor for disability and premature death and is harmful to the developing adolescent brain."

Related

The study said that tobacco use declined among high school students; however, sustained public health monitoring needs to be ongoing to continue the trend.

Advertisement

Researchers said techniques that could help include the implementation of evidence-based tobacco control strategies, including effective youth interventions and media campaigns,

They noted that FDA regulations and other proven tobacco prevention policies might further reduce youth tobacco product use.

"Sustained efforts to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco, and strategies to help youth who use tobacco to quit, are critical to reducing tobacco product use among youth," the study said.

Latest Headlines

Professional football players may have shorter lifespans
Health News // 1 hour ago
Professional football players may have shorter lifespans
Playing professional football, especially if you are a lineman, may shorten your life, a new study suggests.
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
Health News // 2 hours ago
Alternative antibiotic for pneumonia may reduce risk of C. diff infection
A new study on Clostridioides difficile infections finds that choosing an alternative antibiotic for high-risk patients with pneumonia can reduce infection risk.
Pulsed field ablation works as well for women as men for a-fib
Health News // 3 hours ago
Pulsed field ablation works as well for women as men for a-fib
A procedure to treat the irregular heart rhythm condition known as atrial fibrillation (a-fib) works just as well for women as it does for men, new research shows.
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Health News // 4 hours ago
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
A seizure doesn't always look like what you see in the movies, but a new survey finds most Americans don't know what the more subtle signs of seizures are.
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Health News // 7 hours ago
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Scientists at Northwestern University say they have developed a synthetic melanin cream that repairs injured skin as well as protecting against sun damage.
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study involving 400,000 people that may be a big culprit in developing Type 2 diabetes.
JAK inhibitors effective for treating arthritis, study confirms
Health News // 1 day ago
JAK inhibitors effective for treating arthritis, study confirms
Newer oral medications for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) do work quite well in the "real world," despite some doubts that they would, according to a new study.
New wearable electrocardiogram helps monitor heart health
Health News // 1 day ago
New wearable electrocardiogram helps monitor heart health
Researchers from Australia and India have created a compact, lightweight, gel-free hexagonal-shaped ECG patch that they say is ideally suited for point-of-care diagnostics.
Researchers develop blood test to assess risk for ALS
Health News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop blood test to assess risk for ALS
Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed an environmental risk score that will allow them to assess a person's risk for developing ALS, as well as their survival after diagnosis.
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
A nasal spray flu vaccine that you can take or give at home is on the horizon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Pass on the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
U.S. researchers develop 'super melanin' cream that repairs damaged skin
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Most Americans don't recognize subtle signs of seizure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement