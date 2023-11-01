Trending
Nov. 1, 2023

Don't pass the salt if you worry about diabetes, researchers say

By Clyde Hughes
A new study suggests that salt could play a big role in the development of Type 2 diabetes. File Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay
A new study suggests that salt could play a big role in the development of Type 2 diabetes. File Photo by Bru-nO/Pixabay

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a new study involving 400,000 people that salt may be a big culprit in developing Type 2 diabetes.

Details of the study completed by authors from Tulane University were published Wednesday in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The authors examined the results of 400,000 people registered in the British Biobank who were surveyed about their salt intake and then followed for nearly 12 years. Among that group, 13,000 developed Type 2 diabetes.

When probing deeper into the participants who did develop Type 2 diabetes, authors found those who said they "usually" or "always" used salt were at 20% and 39% higher risk, respectively, of developing diabetes than those who never used salt. Those who had that they "sometimes" used salt were at 13% higher risk.

"We already know that limiting salt can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, but this study shows for the first time that taking the saltshaker off the table can help prevent Type 2diabetes as well," said lead author Lu Qi, a professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Qi said researchers believe salt encourages people to eat larger portions, increasing the chances of developing risk factors such as obesity and inflammation. The study also discovered a link between routine consumption of salt and higher BMI and waist-to-hip ratio.

He said to confirm the findings, a clinical trial should be conducted, controlling the amount of salt participants consume and observing the effects. He said in the meantime, the public should consider low-sodium alternatives for their favorite foods.

"It's not a difficult change to make, but it could have a tremendous impact on your health," Qi said.

