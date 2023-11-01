Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 3:00 AM

FDA weighs at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine

By Denise Mann, HealthDay Reporter
Photo by flockine/Pixabay
Photo by flockine/Pixabay

Getting a yearly flu shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself from infection or severe illness, but not everyone likes shots.

Now, there is some potentially good news for those who fear needles: A nasal spray flu vaccine that you can take or give at home is on the horizon.

Advertisement

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing an application for the at-home use of a nasal spray flu vaccine called FluMist from AstraZeneca. The nasal spray has been on the market since 2003, but AstraZeneca is now asking the FDA to allow adults aged 18 to 49 to be able to give themselves the vaccine or give it to children aged 2 through 17.

The FDA is slated to make a decision during the first few months of 2024, said Lisa Glasser, head of U.S. Medical Affairs Vaccines-Infectious Disease at AstraZeneca. If approved, FluMist is expected to be available for self-administration for the 2024/2025 flu season.

Advertisement

"Self-administration of FluMist could increase access to flu vaccines outside of traditional settings, providing a convenient option to busy parents and caregivers for vaccine-eligible members of their whole family," she said.

Research has shown that people older than 18 can use the nasal spray vaccine or administer it to others when given instructions without any additional guidance. In addition, nasal vaccines are as effective as other types of flu vaccines, Glasser said.

"Our goal is for eligible patients to be able to order FluMist Quadrivalent directly from an online partner and have it shipped to their home," she added.

Still, not everyone should use the nasal flu vaccine.

People who are allergic to eggs, or to any inactive ingredient in the vaccine, as well as those who have ever had a life-threatening reaction to flu vaccines should not use FluMist. Since it is a live vaccine, children younger than 2 and people with weakened immune systems should steer clear from it as well. The nasal flu vaccine is also not as effective as other flu vaccines for people over 50, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The availability of a nasal flu vaccine that could be used at home may save lives, said Dr. Otto Yang, an immunologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"There's a lot of needle phobia in the community, and a simple nasal spray that you can use in the privacy of your own home can potentially be helpful in terms of addressing fears of people who don't like shots," he said.

Overall, the nasal vaccine does appear to be very safe, Yang added.

There are some downsides, he said, noting that "this vaccine is a live, weakened virus, so it can't be used by toddlers or people with weakened immune systems." The flu shot is not live so it can be safely used by a larger number of people, Yang explained.

Meanwhile, there is a big push for people to get the COVID booster and flu vaccine at the same time.

"If the COVID-19 vaccine and flu are co-administered on a yearly schedule, it might reduce the number of people who get the COVID-19 vaccine since they aren't showing up at pharmacies or doctor's offices for flu shots," Yang noted.

Dr. Len Horovitz, a pulmonologist at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, is a big advocate of the annual flu shot, but he is on the fence about an at-home nasal vaccine. "It can cause you to develop a cold, which can then be transmitted to others, and that is a minus," he said.

Advertisement

Also, some of the active ingredients can drip out of a person's nose.

"It's not like an injection where you know exactly how much vaccine was given," Horovitz explained. "It is pretty easy to walk into a pharmacy and get a shot, so I am not sure that this benefit outweighs the minuses of potentially not getting a full dose or getting a cold."

More information

HealthDay has more on annual flu shots.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Health News // 15 hours ago
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
The antiviral drug Paxlovid is great at treating COVID-19 infections, but a new study casts doubt on its effectiveness at preventing symptoms associated with long COVID.
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
Health News // 16 hours ago
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
The ancient art of tai chi, plus a modern twist, may help older adults reverse mild declines in brain power, a new clinical trial reveals.
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
Health News // 22 hours ago
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- With Barbie on wheels topping the Google list of most-searched Halloween costumes, experts caution trick-or-treaters and partygoers that in-line skating can lead to serious injuries.
Patients with endometriosis may have greater risk of complications with hysterectomy
Health News // 17 hours ago
Patients with endometriosis may have greater risk of complications with hysterectomy
Patients living with endometriosis are more likely to have complications during and after a hysterectomy, new research indicates.
FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
Federal regulators are warning consumers to stop using eyedrops and gels from several major brands after finding unsanitary conditions in a manufacturing plant.
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
Health News // 1 day ago
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
A cheap, do-it-yourself air purifier is powerful enough to effectively protect a home from free-floating flu and COVID-19 viruses, according to test results from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
Health News // 1 day ago
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
As sweltering summer days become more common, the number of Americans who die of heat-related heart problems or strokes could soar over the next few decades, a new study projects.
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
Health News // 4 days ago
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group have announced a recall of an infant/toddler activity center due to injuries.
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Health News // 4 days ago
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found in a new study that intermittent fasting, in which people only eat during a specific stretch each day, appears to be more effective than limiting calories.
Report indicates both decrease in service member suicides in 2022, higher rate
Health News // 5 days ago
Report indicates both decrease in service member suicides in 2022, higher rate
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense released its annual 2022 report on military suicides on Thursday which indicates a decrease in total numbers but a higher rate of occurrences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Paxlovid doesn't cut risk of long COVID, study finds
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
Tai chi may help boost cognitive health for seniors
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
Barbie Halloween costumes bring risk of skating injuries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement