Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 12:48 PM

FDA warns to stop using eyedrops amid unsanitary manufacturing conditions

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Twenty-six eye care products are part of the alert. Contaminated products have the potential to cause eye infection and blindness because drugs applied to the eye can bypass some of the body's defenses. Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
Twenty-six eye care products are part of the alert. Contaminated products have the potential to cause eye infection and blindness because drugs applied to the eye can bypass some of the body's defenses. Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Federal regulators are warning consumers to stop using eyedrops and gels from several major brands after finding unsanitary conditions in a manufacturing plant.

Twenty-six eye care products are part of the alert. Contaminated products have the potential to cause eye infection and blindness because drugs applied to the eye can bypass some of the body's defenses.

Advertisement

Those concerning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are branded CVS Health, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health), Rite Aid, Target Up & Up and Velocity Pharma.

The FDA urged the manufacturer to recall all lots of these products. CVS, Rite Aid and Target are pulling products from shelves and websites.

Related

Although there were no reports of infection, bacterial tests were positive in critical drug product areas of the plant.

The FDA's list of eye products to avoid is here.

Patients and providers should report any issues to the FDA.

Consumers should discard products involved in the recall at a drug take-back site. They can also check the FDA's flush list to see if they can be safely discarded at home, the New York Times reported.

Certain products -- those branded Leader, Rugby and Velocity -- may still be available for purchase in stores and online. Don't buy them, the FDA advised.

Advertisement

Rite Aid is removing "applicable Rite Aid branded products" from store shelves, a spokeswoman said.

CVS "immediately stopped the sale in-store and online of all products supplied by Velocity Pharma within the CVS Health Brand Eye Products portfolio," a spokeswoman said, adding that customers could return those products for a full refund.

These are not the first in recent reports of unsanitary conditions at facilities making eye care products.

EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears were linked to a drug-resistant strain of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, leading the FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn consumers to stop using them in January. That situation was linked to at least four deaths and vision loss in 14 patients.

Then in March, Canadian drug company Apotex recalled prescription eyedrops after some developed cracks in the bottle caps.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on the earlier cases of eye infections associated with eyedrops.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
Health News // 1 hour ago
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
A cheap, do-it-yourself air purifier is powerful enough to effectively protect a home from free-floating flu and COVID-19 viruses, according to test results from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
Health News // 4 hours ago
Rising summer temperatures could triple U.S. heat-related deaths
As sweltering summer days become more common, the number of Americans who die of heat-related heart problems or strokes could soar over the next few decades, a new study projects.
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
Health News // 3 days ago
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group have announced a recall of an infant/toddler activity center due to injuries.
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Health News // 3 days ago
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found in a new study that intermittent fasting, in which people only eat during a specific stretch each day, appears to be more effective than limiting calories.
Report indicates both decrease in service member suicides in 2022, higher rate
Health News // 3 days ago
Report indicates both decrease in service member suicides in 2022, higher rate
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense released its annual 2022 report on military suicides on Thursday which indicates a decrease in total numbers but a higher rate of occurrences.
7 million Americans have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment
Health News // 3 days ago
7 million Americans have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment
Millions of older Americans may be unaware they have memory and thinking impairments -- mostly because their doctors aren't diagnosing them, new research suggests.
Stopping diabetes drug metformin early may raise risk for dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Stopping diabetes drug metformin early may raise risk for dementia
New research now suggests that stopping diabetes drug metformin early may up the risk of developing thinking and memory problems as patients age.
Study finds swapping chicken for beef could slash greenhouse gas emissions
Health News // 4 days ago
Study finds swapping chicken for beef could slash greenhouse gas emissions
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Substituting chicken for beef or plant-based milk for cow's milk could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from people's diets and improve their health at the same time, according to a new study of the diets of Americans.
Many businesses promote unproven long-COVID treatments, researchers say
Health News // 4 days ago
Many businesses promote unproven long-COVID treatments, researchers say
NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new analysis finds that many clinics continue to promote unproven stem cell interventions as treatments for COVID-19 and long COVID.
Low income, lack of green space linked to higher risk for dementia
Health News // 4 days ago
Low income, lack of green space linked to higher risk for dementia
A new study finds low income levels and a lack of green spaces are among the factors that can harm brain health.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Marching band injuries strike a sour note in emergency rooms
Marching band injuries strike a sour note in emergency rooms
Stopping diabetes drug metformin early may raise risk for dementia
Stopping diabetes drug metformin early may raise risk for dementia
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
DIY air filter outperforms air purifiers at removing airborne viruses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement