Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 1:31 PM

Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers recalled after injuries reported

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
The recall follows 141 reports about detached straps, and 38 minor injuries, ranging from bumps to scratches. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
The recall follows 141 reports about detached straps, and 38 minor injuries, ranging from bumps to scratches. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Dorel Juvenile Group have announced a recall of an infant/toddler activity center due to injuries.

The Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers were sold exclusively at Walmart. Straps holding the seat can detach or break while a child is sitting in it, possibly causing a fall, according to the recall notice.

Advertisement

The recall follows 141 reports about detached straps, and 38 minor injuries, ranging from bumps to scratches.

Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the activity centers, the recall notice said.

Related

It described the products as having a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps.

The activity centers were sold in blue and pink. They could be adjusted to three different heights.

The products include two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles.

The activity centers were sold between November 2020 and October 2023 for about $70.

Recalled model numbers are WA105FZW and WA105GML.

Contact Dorel Juvenile Group for a replacement.

Consumers who have the recalled items will be instructed to cut through the straps of the activity centers and send a photo of the cut straps to Dorel to receive a free replacement.

Advertisement

Dorel can be reached toll-free at 877-657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday ET, or by email at [email protected]

The company can also be reached online at coscokids.com/ or safety1st.com/us-en/. Click on "Safety Notices and Recalls" at the top of the page for more information.

More information

The National Safety Council has more on child safety at home.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Health News // 4 hours ago
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found in a new study that intermittent fasting, in which people only eat during a specific stretch each day, appears to be more effective than limiting calories.
Report indicates both decrease in service member suicides in 2022, higher rate
Health News // 22 hours ago
Report indicates both decrease in service member suicides in 2022, higher rate
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense released its annual 2022 report on military suicides on Thursday which indicates a decrease in total numbers but a higher rate of occurrences.
7 million Americans have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment
Health News // 1 day ago
7 million Americans have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment
Millions of older Americans may be unaware they have memory and thinking impairments -- mostly because their doctors aren't diagnosing them, new research suggests.
Stopping diabetes drug metformin early may raise risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Stopping diabetes drug metformin early may raise risk for dementia
New research now suggests that stopping diabetes drug metformin early may up the risk of developing thinking and memory problems as patients age.
Study finds swapping chicken for beef could slash greenhouse gas emissions
Health News // 1 day ago
Study finds swapping chicken for beef could slash greenhouse gas emissions
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Substituting chicken for beef or plant-based milk for cow's milk could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from people's diets and improve their health at the same time, according to a new study of the diets of Americans.
Many businesses promote unproven long-COVID treatments, researchers say
Health News // 1 day ago
Many businesses promote unproven long-COVID treatments, researchers say
NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new analysis finds that many clinics continue to promote unproven stem cell interventions as treatments for COVID-19 and long COVID.
Low income, lack of green space linked to higher risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
Low income, lack of green space linked to higher risk for dementia
A new study finds low income levels and a lack of green spaces are among the factors that can harm brain health.
High triglycerides linked to lower risk for dementia
Health News // 1 day ago
High triglycerides linked to lower risk for dementia
High triglycerides, widely known as an enemy of the aging heart, may not be as threatening to older adults' brains, new research suggests.
Affording healthcare a struggle for half of working-age Americans, survey finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Affording healthcare a struggle for half of working-age Americans, survey finds
NEW YORK, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Affording healthcare is a struggle for half of working-age Americans, and almost one-third are overwhelmed by medical debt, according to a new survey of 6,100 adults by The Commonwealth Fund.
Online information about breast cancer surgery is inadequate, studies show
Health News // 2 days ago
Online information about breast cancer surgery is inadequate, studies show
If you're contemplating breast cancer surgery, searching online for information may not be the best way to learn about your treatment options.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7 million Americans have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment
7 million Americans have undiagnosed mild cognitive impairment
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Study: Intermittent fasting effective alternative for weight loss
Affording healthcare a struggle for half of working-age Americans, survey finds
Affording healthcare a struggle for half of working-age Americans, survey finds
Heated yoga classes may ease symptoms of depression
Heated yoga classes may ease symptoms of depression
High triglycerides linked to lower risk for dementia
High triglycerides linked to lower risk for dementia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement