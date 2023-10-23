Trending
Health News
Oct. 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM

Lack of sleep may increase risk for depression

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Getting less than five hours of sleep a night may raise the risk of developing depressive symptoms. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Scientists have long wondered whether depression leads to less sleep or whether a lack of sleep triggers depression.

A new study suggests it's the latter: Getting less than five hours of sleep a night may raise the risk of developing depressive symptoms.

"We have this chicken or egg scenario between suboptimal sleep duration and depression, they frequently co-occur, but which comes first is largely unresolved. Using genetic susceptibility to disease we determined that sleep likely precedes depressive symptoms, rather than the inverse," said lead author Odessa Hamilton, of University College London's (UCL) Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care.

Both sleep style and depression are partly inherited from one generation to the next. Earlier twin studies have suggested depression is about 35% genetic and that these inherited differences account for 40% of the variance in sleep duration.

In this latest study, the researchers analyzed genetic and health data from more than 7,000 people who were an average age of 65.

The investigators found that those with a stronger genetic predisposition to short sleep were more likely to develop depressive symptoms over four to 12 years.

Meanwhile, people with a greater genetic predisposition to depression did not have an increased likelihood of short sleep.

"Short and long sleep durations, along with depression, are major contributors to public health burden that are highly heritable," said senior study author Dr. Olesya Ajnakina, of UCL's Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care and the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London.

"Polygenic scores, indices of an individual's genetic propensity for a trait, are thought to be key in beginning to understand the nature of sleep duration and depressive symptoms," Ajnakina said in a UCL news release.

The researchers assessed the strength of genetic predisposition among the participants using findings from previous genome-wide association studies. Those studied had identified thousands of genetic variants linked to a higher likelihood of developing depression and short or long sleep.

The team also wanted to be sure their results were robust, so they looked at non-genetic associations between depressive symptoms and sleep duration.

The findings showed that people sleeping five hours or less were 2.5 times more likely to develop depressive symptoms. People with depressive symptoms were one-third more likely to suffer from short sleep.

Interestingly, sleeping long - more than nine hours a night - was also linked to developing depressive symptoms. Individuals who slept long were 1.5 times more likely to develop depressive symptoms as those who slept an average of seven hours.

However, depressive symptoms were not associated with sleeping longer, according to the report.

"Suboptimal sleep and depression increase with age, and with the worldwide phenomenon of population aging there is a growing need to better understand the mechanism connecting depression and a lack of sleep. This study lays important groundwork for future investigations on the intersection of genetics, sleep and depressive symptoms," said Andrew Steptoe, head of behavioral science and health at UCL's Institute of Epidemiology & Health Care.

The findings were published online recently in the journal Translational Psychiatry.

More information

The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has more on sleep.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Mediterranean diet may prevent PTSD, study shows
Health News // 23 minutes ago
Mediterranean diet may prevent PTSD, study shows
As scientists try to learn more about the impact of the gut microbiome on physical and mental health, a new study finds the Mediterranean diet may prevent PTSD symptoms.
CVS pulling popular cold medications from shelves
Health News // 2 days ago
CVS pulling popular cold medications from shelves
CVS Health plans to pull cold medications that contain phenylephrine from its store shelves after federal regulators determined recently that the decongestant doesn't work.
Tropical diseases may be spreading via infected dogs brought to U.S.
Health News // 3 days ago
Tropical diseases may be spreading via infected dogs brought to U.S.
Climate change is bringing diseases once considered tropical afflictions to the United States, and new research warns that a parasite spread by sand flies may be the latest to join this growing list.
Marching band injuries strike a sour note in emergency rooms
Health News // 3 days ago
Marching band injuries strike a sour note in emergency rooms
NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Marching bands often put on spectacular shows, but being in one is physically demanding and can cause disabling injuries, a new study notes.
Adults who live alone may have greater risk of cancer
Health News // 3 days ago
Adults who live alone may have greater risk of cancer
People who live alone have a greater risk of dying from cancer, a new study warns.
Telehealth may boost treatment retention for opioid use disorder
Health News // 4 days ago
Telehealth may boost treatment retention for opioid use disorder
Telehealth may be a powerful way to get people with opioid use disorder to take -- and stay on -- medication to treat their addiction.
Guillain-Barré syndrome risk greater after COVID-19, study indicates
Health News // 4 days ago
Guillain-Barré syndrome risk greater after COVID-19, study indicates
NEW YORK, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A new study indicates that COVID-19 is associated with an elevated risk of a rare disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, within six weeks after infection with the virus.
Depression, migraine drug may be effective treatment for IBS
Health News // 5 days ago
Depression, migraine drug may be effective treatment for IBS
An inexpensive medication long used for depression and migraines now has a clinical trial to back up its off-label use for another condition that lowers quality of life: irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Breast cancer recurrence may be more likely among women who are obese
Health News // 5 days ago
Breast cancer recurrence may be more likely among women who are obese
Many breast cancer survivors take a hormonal drug after cancer treatment to stave off a recurrence, but new research suggests these drugs may be less effective in women who are obese.
Walking, golfing may improve cognitive function, study shows
Health News // 5 days ago
Walking, golfing may improve cognitive function, study shows
A new study found that walking about 3.7 miles or playing 18 holes of golf improved cognitive function. Nordic walking, a type of full-body walking using poles, showed the same benefit.
